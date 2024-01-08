More storms moving in, bringing potential for snow squalls to northern Utah commute

SALT LAKE CITY — After the Salt Lake Valley’s first snow-packed weekend of the season, more storms are moving into the Beehive State — starting with a potential for snow squalls on Tuesday.

Valley estimates

KSL meteorologist Matthew Johnson projected that a warm front will tease the valley before continued snow starts Tuesday afternoon. Light snow showers will linger through the afternoon, and the cold front will hit around 5 p.m. and impact commutes. Briefly heavy snow and strong winds are expected late Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Snow squalls will be possible, bringing strong winds and flash freezing conditions to the northern Wasatch Front.

Today's cold front is on track for sometime around the 5pm commute. Due to the convective nature of this front, we could see quick & heavy snow showers. We refer to these as "snow squalls". Accumulations still look like 1-3" by early Wednesday morning. #utwx pic.twitter.com/AlPHZ0zEZi — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) January 9, 2024

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through Thursday morning in the northern Wasatch Front. Light snowfall is expected to linger in the valley overnight and then confined mostly to the mountains early Wednesday.

Heavy snow is then projected to pick back up and affect evening commutes again in the valley on Wednesday evening. Johnson said snowfall expected is about 2 to 6 inches in the valley after Wednesday, and conditions on the ground will be cold, with low temperatures dropping below freezing.

Most of the state is projected to have high temperatures in the low to mid-30s and low temperatures from 16 to mid-20s through the weekend.

Mountain estimates

The storms should give an average of 8 to 16 inches of snowfall in Utah’s mountains. Alta is projected to bring in the most with approximately 20 inches.

DEEP SNOW: This snow plume plot for Alta Ski Area is showing remarkably close grouping through Friday evening. This means confidence is running rather high through this period on the order of 30-50″. If Saturday’s storm track holds we’re more in the ballpark of 40-70″ #utwx ❄️ pic.twitter.com/etJaDL71UV — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) January 8, 2024

Johnson said the seven-day forecast includes a large storm coming Saturday as well.

“The mountains are looking good over the next seven days,” Johnson said Monday. “We could be talking feet of snow.”

Road impacts

The Utah Department of Transportation said higher points on U.S. Highway 89, Parleys Canyon and the Cottonwood canyons will get many inches of road snow, with frequent rates of at or over 1” per hour Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The Wasatch Back mountain routes will do nearly as well with multiple inches possible throughout the late afternoon and night.

Impaired driving conditions are expected in Cache Valley as well.

Several roads will be impacted, including:

Interstate 15 from Scipio north to the Idaho border

All of I-80

U.S. 6 between Eureka and Price, including Spanish Fork Canyon

All of I-215

U.S. 191 north of Vernal

All of I-84

U.S. 40 from Silver Creek Junction to Fruitland

All of U.S. 189, including Provo Canyon

Road Weather Alert: A winter storm is expected to impact Northern Utah throughout Tuesday and Tuesday night. Road snow is expected across the urban corridor. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/QrWh3RKePZ #utsnow #utwx@UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/GugAPiY1X5 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 8, 2024