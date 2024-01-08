On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Early Returns From League Play

Jan 8, 2024, 10:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WACO, Texas – We have some Big 12 basketball games to digest after the opening weekend is in the rearview mirror.

It was an eventful opening week as we had a controversy in the league opener at Phog Allen Fieldhouse between Kansas and TCU. There were road victories as Cincinnati spoiled BYU’s first Big 12 home game, and Texas Tech won its last trip to Austin as league foes.

Let’s unpack everything.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Ten Edition

Take a look at the week ten Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (14-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 1

Last Week

  • Houston 89, West Virginia 55

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: at Iowa State
  • Saturday, January 13: at TCU

The lone unbeaten in college basketball resides in the Big 12. Houston sent a statement to the league that they are ready for the Big 12 gauntlet by destroying a retooled West Virginia squad at home.

Notables from the game include 50% shooting from three, LJ Cryer dropping 20 points, and fellow guard Jamal Shead dishing out 11 assists.

The league schedule ratchets up for Houston this week with tough road games. These Coogs are built for everything the Big 12 has to offer.

2. Kansas (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 2

Last Week

  • Kansas 83, TCU 81

This Week

  • Wednesday, January 10: at UCF
  • Saturday, January 13: vs. Oklahoma

Kansas escapes a controversial win at home against TCU. Hunter Dickinson scored a bucket with 3.4 seconds left and he finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Dickinson swept the Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer awards for the week.

Kansas is 13-1, but they don’t feel as strong as many expected them coming into the year. What we continue to learn is good luck to any Big 12 team trying to pull off a win in Lawrence.

3. Baylor (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 3

Last Week

  • Baylor 98, Cornell 79
  • Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 70 (Overtime – Road Win)

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: vs. BYU
  • Saturday, January 13: vs. Cincinnati

It was a gritty win on the road for Baylor after a cold-shooting performance that saw the Bears miss 11 of their first 12 three-point attempts. Baylor has now won nine consecutive games in Stillwater.

4. Oklahoma (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 4

Last Week

  • Oklahoma 71, Iowa State 63

This Week

  • Wednesday, January 10: at TCU
  • Saturday, January 13: at Kansas

Oklahoma held Iowa State to 18% shooting from three and came away with a win on a day that Otega Oweh didn’t hit a field goal. A solid home win to open league play.

Now, the Sooners go on the road to face two of the top teams in the league.

5. TCU (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 8 (Up 3)

Last Week

  • TCU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 42
  • Kansas 83, TCU 81

This Week

  • Wednesday, January 10: vs. Oklahoma
  • Saturday, January 13: vs. Houston

TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr., a former Kansas Jayhawk, being called for a flagrant foul after a review with 1:05 remaining in the game against Kansas will likely be the lasting memory of TCU’s close loss against KU. But it also served as a reminder of TCU’s talent as Emmanuel Miller and Trevian Tennyson combined for 44 points.

6. Iowa State (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 6

Last Week

  • Oklahoma 71, Iowa State 63

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: vs. Houston
  • Saturday, January 13: vs. Oklahoma State

The Cyclones will not win many games, shooting 18% from three. Now, the challenge of Houston awaits.

7. Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 9 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 85, North Alabama 57
  • Texas Tech 78, Texas 67 (Road Win)

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: vs. Oklahoma State
  • Saturday, January 13: vs. Kansas State

The Grant McCasland era earns a signature win going on the road and defeating Texas in Austin. It was the Red Raiders seventh consecutive win and it comes at a time when the program is facing an off-the-court scandal.

Star guard Pop Isaacs is being accused of sexually assaulting a minor during Texas Tech’s trip to the Bahamas in November. Tech’s Title IX office has stated that based on evidence right now, Isaacs is in good standing and doesn’t warrant a suspension. Isaacs scored 21 points in the Red Raiders win over Texas.

8. Cincinnati (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 10 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Cincinnati 71, BYU 60 (Road Win)

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: vs. Texas
  • Saturday, January 13: at Baylor

Cincinnati’s victory at BYU was a signature win for the Wes Miller era, and it got the Bearcats off on the right foot in league play. Aziz Bandaogo’s return from a back injury was critical as he scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Plus, freshman Jizzle James provided a nice spark off the bench in the second half, scoring 12 points.

9. BYU (12-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 5 (Down 4)

Last Week

  • Cincinnati 71, BYU 60 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: at Baylor
  • Saturday, January 13: at UCF

The loss to Cincinnati hurt BYU’s chances of contending for a league title in year one. You can’t lose on your home floor in this league and expect to be in the title race. But is it a cause for panic? Not yet.

BYU is a good team. Their offense was stifled against the Bearcats and they settled for 35 and 40-foot shots. They need guard Dallin Hall to step up and become the leader he is capable of becoming for this group.

10. Texas (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 7 (Down 3)

Last Week

  • Texas 79, UT Arlington 62
  • Texas Tech 78, Texas 67 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: at Cincinnati
  • Saturday, January 13: at West Virginia

Texas was underwhelming in nonconference play. So it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise that they stumbled out of the gates in the league. The Longhorns 14 turnovers against Tech is an area that has to be cleaned up moving forward.

11. Kansas State (11-3, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • K-State 62, Chicago State 55
  • K-State 77, UCF 52

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: at West Virginia
  • Saturday, January 13: at Texas Tech

Tylor Perry knocked down threes the way everyone expected him to shoot this season. He was 6-of-11 from distance in a blowout win over UCF.

12. Oklahoma State (8-6, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma State 72, Chicago State 53
  • Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 70 (Overtime – Home Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: at Texas Tech
  • Saturday, January 13: at Iowa State

The Pokes suffered an overtime loss on their home floor to nationally-ranked Baylor. But that setback has Oklahoma State trending up, in my opinion. Freshman Brandon Garrison was impressive, with 20 points and eight rebounds. If they get contributions like that consistently, OSU will pull off some upsets in the league.

13. West Virginia (5-9, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Houston 89, West Virginia 55

This Week

  • Tuesday, January 9: vs. K-State
  • Saturday, January 13: vs. Texas

The Mountaineers were outmatched, outclassed by a far superior team in Houston. This group needs Jesse Edwards to return soon.

14. UCF (9-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 11 (Down 3)

Last Week

  • K-State 77, UCF 52

This Week

  • Wednesday, January 10: vs. Kansas
  • Saturday, January 13: vs. BYU

A 25-point loss to Kansas State? This could be a longer season than we thought for the Knights.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Sign Jason Preston, Waive Josh Christopher

The Utah Jazz have signed guard Jason Preston to a two-way contract and have waived guard Josh Christopher.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 25 BYU/Baylor Clash One Of Top College Basketball Games This Week

One of the top games on the national college basketball slate involves BYU.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Guard Rotation Carries Jazz Past Bucks

The Utah Jazz finished their three-game road trip with a 2-1 record after shocking the Milwaukee Bucks 132-116.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michigan Thumps Washington 34-13 For National Title, Finish 15-0

Jim Harbaugh and No. 1 Michigan completed a three-year climb to a national championship by beating No. 2 Washington 34-13.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Stun Bucks To Finish Road Trip With 2-1 Record

The Utah Jazz blitzed the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half and held on to escape with a 132-116 victory on the road.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Clinging To Fourth Quarter Lead Against Milwaukee

Milwaukee had the Jazz reeling as they looked for a second straight win against a top Eastern Conference team.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Early Returns From League Play