Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Early Returns From League Play

WACO, Texas – We have some Big 12 basketball games to digest after the opening weekend is in the rearview mirror.

It was an eventful opening week as we had a controversy in the league opener at Phog Allen Fieldhouse between Kansas and TCU. There were road victories as Cincinnati spoiled BYU’s first Big 12 home game, and Texas Tech won its last trip to Austin as league foes.

Let’s unpack everything.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Ten Edition

Take a look at the week ten Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (14-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 1

Last Week

Houston 89, West Virginia 55

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: at Iowa State

Saturday, January 13: at TCU

The lone unbeaten in college basketball resides in the Big 12. Houston sent a statement to the league that they are ready for the Big 12 gauntlet by destroying a retooled West Virginia squad at home.

Notables from the game include 50% shooting from three, LJ Cryer dropping 20 points, and fellow guard Jamal Shead dishing out 11 assists.

The league schedule ratchets up for Houston this week with tough road games. These Coogs are built for everything the Big 12 has to offer.

2. Kansas (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 2

Last Week

Kansas 83, TCU 81

This Week

Wednesday, January 10: at UCF

Saturday, January 13: vs. Oklahoma

He’s just like that 👏 After his first @Big12Conference game, @H_Dickinson24 was named Newcomer and Player of the Week‼️ more information here: https://t.co/WLbcO07sCh pic.twitter.com/LV7lUw9T2V — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 8, 2024

Kansas escapes a controversial win at home against TCU. Hunter Dickinson scored a bucket with 3.4 seconds left and he finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Dickinson swept the Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer awards for the week.

Kansas is 13-1, but they don’t feel as strong as many expected them coming into the year. What we continue to learn is good luck to any Big 12 team trying to pull off a win in Lawrence.

3. Baylor (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 3

Last Week

Baylor 98, Cornell 79

Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 70 (Overtime – Road Win)

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: vs. BYU

Saturday, January 13: vs. Cincinnati

It was a gritty win on the road for Baylor after a cold-shooting performance that saw the Bears miss 11 of their first 12 three-point attempts. Baylor has now won nine consecutive games in Stillwater.

4. Oklahoma (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 4

Last Week

Oklahoma 71, Iowa State 63

This Week

Wednesday, January 10: at TCU

Saturday, January 13: at Kansas

Oklahoma held Iowa State to 18% shooting from three and came away with a win on a day that Otega Oweh didn’t hit a field goal. A solid home win to open league play.

Now, the Sooners go on the road to face two of the top teams in the league.

5. TCU (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 8 (Up 3)

Last Week

TCU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 42

Kansas 83, TCU 81

This Week

Wednesday, January 10: vs. Oklahoma

Saturday, January 13: vs. Houston

TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr., a former Kansas Jayhawk, being called for a flagrant foul after a review with 1:05 remaining in the game against Kansas will likely be the lasting memory of TCU’s close loss against KU. But it also served as a reminder of TCU’s talent as Emmanuel Miller and Trevian Tennyson combined for 44 points.

6. Iowa State (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 6

Last Week

Oklahoma 71, Iowa State 63

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: vs. Houston

Saturday, January 13: vs. Oklahoma State

The Cyclones will not win many games, shooting 18% from three. Now, the challenge of Houston awaits.

7. Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 9 (Up 2)

Last Week

Texas Tech 85, North Alabama 57

Texas Tech 78, Texas 67 (Road Win)

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: vs. Oklahoma State

Saturday, January 13: vs. Kansas State

First @Big12Conference dub calls for LOCKER ROOM CELLY 🤪 pic.twitter.com/KPbK0T7ALi — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 7, 2024

The Grant McCasland era earns a signature win going on the road and defeating Texas in Austin. It was the Red Raiders seventh consecutive win and it comes at a time when the program is facing an off-the-court scandal.

Star guard Pop Isaacs is being accused of sexually assaulting a minor during Texas Tech’s trip to the Bahamas in November. Tech’s Title IX office has stated that based on evidence right now, Isaacs is in good standing and doesn’t warrant a suspension. Isaacs scored 21 points in the Red Raiders win over Texas.

8. Cincinnati (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 10 (Up 2)

Last Week

Cincinnati 71, BYU 60 (Road Win)

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: vs. Texas

Saturday, January 13: at Baylor

Cincinnati’s victory at BYU was a signature win for the Wes Miller era, and it got the Bearcats off on the right foot in league play. Aziz Bandaogo’s return from a back injury was critical as he scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Plus, freshman Jizzle James provided a nice spark off the bench in the second half, scoring 12 points.

9. BYU (12-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 5 (Down 4)

Last Week

Cincinnati 71, BYU 60 (Home Loss)

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: at Baylor

Saturday, January 13: at UCF

The loss to Cincinnati hurt BYU’s chances of contending for a league title in year one. You can’t lose on your home floor in this league and expect to be in the title race. But is it a cause for panic? Not yet.

BYU is a good team. Their offense was stifled against the Bearcats and they settled for 35 and 40-foot shots. They need guard Dallin Hall to step up and become the leader he is capable of becoming for this group.

10. Texas (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 7 (Down 3)

Last Week

Texas 79, UT Arlington 62

Texas Tech 78, Texas 67 (Home Loss)

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: at Cincinnati

Saturday, January 13: at West Virginia

3️⃣ for THREEEE 🤘 Max has 16 on the night 💪#HookEm pic.twitter.com/QAiq1HiIkk — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 7, 2024

Texas was underwhelming in nonconference play. So it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise that they stumbled out of the gates in the league. The Longhorns 14 turnovers against Tech is an area that has to be cleaned up moving forward.

11. Kansas State (11-3, 1-0 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Last Week

K-State 62, Chicago State 55

K-State 77, UCF 52

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: at West Virginia

Saturday, January 13: at Texas Tech

Tylor Perry knocked down threes the way everyone expected him to shoot this season. He was 6-of-11 from distance in a blowout win over UCF.

12. Oklahoma State (8-6, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

Last Week

Oklahoma State 72, Chicago State 53

Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 70 (Overtime – Home Loss)

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 13: at Iowa State

It’s BG’s world and we’re just living in it 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3JR8HnlMI6 — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) January 6, 2024

The Pokes suffered an overtime loss on their home floor to nationally-ranked Baylor. But that setback has Oklahoma State trending up, in my opinion. Freshman Brandon Garrison was impressive, with 20 points and eight rebounds. If they get contributions like that consistently, OSU will pull off some upsets in the league.

13. West Virginia (5-9, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Last Week

Houston 89, West Virginia 55

This Week

Tuesday, January 9: vs. K-State

Saturday, January 13: vs. Texas

Here to hoop 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hNiVfJJRSg — WVU Men’s Basketball (@WVUhoops) January 6, 2024

The Mountaineers were outmatched, outclassed by a far superior team in Houston. This group needs Jesse Edwards to return soon.

14. UCF (9-4, 0-1 Big 12)

Last ranking: No. 11 (Down 3)

Last Week

K-State 77, UCF 52

This Week

Wednesday, January 10: vs. Kansas

Saturday, January 13: vs. BYU

History starts now ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/O4K3M1M7fq — UCF Men’s Hoops (@UCF_MBB) January 6, 2024

A 25-point loss to Kansas State? This could be a longer season than we thought for the Knights.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

