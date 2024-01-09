On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake County reports 5 deaths from the flu this season, including 2 children

Jan 9, 2024, 11:06 AM

FILE: Intermountain Healthcare's Tamara Sheffield says it's more important than ever to get a flu s...

FILE: Intermountain Healthcare's Tamara Sheffield says it's more important than ever to get a flu shot this year with the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic overlapping other yearly respiratory illnesses. (KSL-TV)

(KSL-TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake County children, and three adults over 50 have died from influenza during the current flu season.

The Salt Lake County Health Department announced Tuesday that the two children both died in the last 30 days. None of the five individuals have records showing they received the flu vaccine this season.

Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the county’s health department, said these five deaths are a reminder that influenza is serious. She said everyone older than 6 months should get a flu shot to prevent serious illness and to avoid getting others sick.

“This year’s seasonal flu vaccine is well-matched to the virus strains we’re seeing in circulation,” said Dr. Dunn. “Vaccination is the best defense against being hospitalized or dying from the flu.”

Ryan Chatelain, an epidemiologist with the Salt Lake County Health Department, said this flu season is unique because there are three actively circulating strains when usually one strain is responsible for most of the cases during the peak of the flu season.

Each of those three strains is included in the flu vaccine. The flu season is unpredictable in length and severity, but usually peaks in January or February.

Salt Lake County reported that 353 people have been hospitalized with the flu since Oct. 1. There have been 706 hospitalizations due to the flu throughout Utah this season.

The latest update of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services respiratory disease statistics showed the daily average for emergency department visits for influenza at the start of the month was at 206. That is twice the daily average visits for COVID-19, which was at 100. The average daily emergency visits for RSV was at 47 on Jan. 1.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, influenza accounted for about 7% of emergency room visits across the state, according to the state health department.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Meteorologists, troopers urge drivers in northern Utah to watch for snow squall warnings, poor conditions

Meteorologists and troopers alike were urging people to be prepared and avoid travel when possible.

15 minutes ago

For Kathryn and Paul England, a journey through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter began as magic....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Loophole in federal banking law leaves South Jordan woman out $20,000

Imposter scams cost Americans billions of dollars every year. When a South Jordan woman said an impostor tricked her into wiring thousands, she hit a loophole in banking laws which consumers need to know about.

12 hours ago

A small, unassuming strip mall business is accused of being at the center of a massive, multi-milli...

Lauren Steinbrecher

South Salt Lake business part of massive alleged drug, money laundering operation

A small, unassuming strip mall business is accused of being at the center of a massive, multi-million-dollar money laundering operation linked to drug trafficking along the Wasatch Front.

12 hours ago

Some of the most annoying problems inside can start with a little bit of negligence outside. (Mike ...

Mike Anderson

Tips to avoid having pipes freeze and create a bigger problem

Some of the most annoying problems inside can start with a little bit of negligence outside.

15 hours ago

Preparations are underway across the state as another blast of winter weather is headed across Utah...

Shara Park

UDOT preparing for next round of winter weather

Preparations are underway across the state as another blast of winter weather is headed across Utah.

16 hours ago

A church in Monroe Utah exposed people inside to carbon monoxide sickening more than 50 and sending...

Shelby Lofton

Recent Utah carbon monoxide scares are an important reminder to get furnaces checked

After a series of carbon monoxide scares in Utah the last few weeks, awareness and concern are growing as temperatures drop and furnaces are on full blast.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Salt Lake County reports 5 deaths from the flu this season, including 2 children