Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Water supply will benefit from upcoming storms

Jan 9, 2024, 9:25 PM

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The series of snow storms all this week are expected to bring a large amount of snow to our mountain areas and that’s exactly what is needed when it comes to our water supply.

Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Salt Lake City, is tracking a series of at least three big storms this week. Each one building on the other, with the biggest one expected to hit on Friday.

“That one as of right now looks like it has the best potential for more widespread impacts, valley mountains in particular across northern Utah where we could add a lot of water and a lot of snow to our snowpack in the mountains,” he said.

the National Weather Center in Salt Lake City, is tracking a series of at least three big storms this week. Each one building on the other, with the biggest one expected to hit on Friday. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV) Brandon Dotinga is one of many who is excited over the upcoming snow. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

Wilson says the series of storms could bring as much as 5 to 6 inches of water and over 6 feet of snow in peak mountain areas, which would put the state right back on track.“We got off to a slow start,” Wilson said. “We are picking up nicely through the weekend and then after that we are slightly leaning towards wetter than normal conditions.”

Brandon Dotinga is one of many who is excited over the upcoming snow.

“It’s going to be crazy,” he said. “The resorts are going to be crazy, the back country is going to be crazy, hopefully everyone can stay safe.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Provo schools to start 2 hours late Wednesday

PROVO — Provo schools will start two hours later than usual Wednesday because of the fast-moving storm that moved into Utah Tuesday evening. The Provo City School District announced the late start that also means school busses will collect students at “below bench pickup” locations. Pickup times will also be two hours later than usual. […]

1 hour ago

Corey Buckley, a passenger on Delta flight 2348 from Salt Lake City to San Francisco, caught photog...

Shelby Lofton

Airport says no security changes needed after man found dead in airplane engine last week

Salt Lake City Department of Airports officials outlined security measures taken during an incident where a Park City man used an emergency exit door to access the airfield and later died after being found inside the cowling of an airplane engine last week.

1 hour ago

Interstate traffic...

Katija Stjepovic

New campaign underway to prevent road rage in Utah

The Utah Department of Transportation and Department of  Public Safety launched a new campaign Tuesday addressing Utah's road rage problem.

1 hour ago

The Salt Lake City School Board meeting on Jan. 9, 2024 where a vote was made to close four element...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake district votes to close four elementary schools

The Salt Lake City School District has voted to close four elementary schools, just as previously recommended by the district in November, 2023.

2 hours ago

UTA Bus...

Cary Schwanitz

Winter weather causes UTA to put busses on hold

The Utah Transit Authority put all of its busses on hold due to worsening weather conditions Tuesday evening.

2 hours ago

Sardine Canyon snowplows...

Mike Anderson and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

UDOT snowplows prepared for intense snow in Sardine Canyon

A winter storm was expected to dump up to two feet of snow to some parts of Utah over the next several days. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Water supply will benefit from upcoming storms