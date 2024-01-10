Water supply will benefit from upcoming storms

SALT LAKE CITY — The series of snow storms all this week are expected to bring a large amount of snow to our mountain areas and that’s exactly what is needed when it comes to our water supply.

Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Salt Lake City, is tracking a series of at least three big storms this week. Each one building on the other, with the biggest one expected to hit on Friday.

“That one as of right now looks like it has the best potential for more widespread impacts, valley mountains in particular across northern Utah where we could add a lot of water and a lot of snow to our snowpack in the mountains,” he said.

Wilson says the series of storms could bring as much as 5 to 6 inches of water and over 6 feet of snow in peak mountain areas, which would put the state right back on track.



“We got off to a slow start,” Wilson said. “We are picking up nicely through the weekend and then after that we are slightly leaning towards wetter than normal conditions.”

Brandon Dotinga is one of many who is excited over the upcoming snow.

“It’s going to be crazy,” he said. “The resorts are going to be crazy, the back country is going to be crazy, hopefully everyone can stay safe.”