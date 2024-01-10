Breaking News:
Ice Castles to open Monday

Jan 10, 2024, 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:33 am

Massive blue ice sculptures with a starry sky....

A massive ice sculpture is illuminated with a very starry night sky in the background. (AJ Mellor, Ice Castles)

(AJ Mellor, Ice Castles)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


MIDWAY — The magical Midway Ice Castles will open to the public on Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

The ice castles will feature ice slides, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and intricately carved ice sculptures. This season the attraction will debut an ice soda bar powered by Quench It!

The soda bar will offer a variety of winter-themed hot chocolate and soda drinks.

While originally set for opening on Jan. 13, the attraction was pushed back by an unseasonably warm December.

Tickets are on sale now for Ice Castles. (IceCastles.com) Tickets are on sale for Ice Castles. (IceCastles.com) Pictures taken from the Ice Castles in Midway Utah. Ice Castles tower tall above view with bridges and archways between them. (AJ Mellor, Ice Castles) The Ice Castles at Midway will open Jan. 10. (AJ Mellor/Ice Castles) Pictures taken from the Ice Castles in Midway Utah. Two people look up at the icicles in a trench between two walls of ice. (AJ Mellor, Ice Castles) Tickets are on sale now for Ice Castles. (IceCastles.com) (Used by permission, Viraj Nager, Ice Castles)

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in Utah,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening. While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, we’re thankful that it does come eventually.”

What began in Utah has now become a national sensation with locations in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, and Wisconsin.

Tickets are available for purchase here. 

