Ice Castles to open Monday

MIDWAY — The magical Midway Ice Castles will open to the public on Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

The ice castles will feature ice slides, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and intricately carved ice sculptures. This season the attraction will debut an ice soda bar powered by Quench It!

The soda bar will offer a variety of winter-themed hot chocolate and soda drinks.

While originally set for opening on Jan. 13, the attraction was pushed back by an unseasonably warm December.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in Utah,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. “Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening. While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, we’re thankful that it does come eventually.”

What began in Utah has now become a national sensation with locations in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, and Wisconsin.

Tickets are available for purchase here.