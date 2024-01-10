Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs on a snowy January morning
Jan 10, 2024, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:31 am
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott was giving away free $50 gas cards on a cold January morning!
The magical Midway Ice Castles will open to the public on Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.
2 hours ago
A second wave of snow, including another possible snow squall, is expected to arrive in Utah Wednesday afternoon.
2 hours ago
A snow squall stranded drivers on a portion of Mountain View Corridor Tuesday evening, prompting police to shut down a section of the road.
13 hours ago
An Ogden man says getting his bank to help prevent a fraud scam that was actively happening in front of them was harder than expected.
13 hours ago
The first wave in a series of snowstorms expected to hit the Wasatch Front over the next week was highly anticipated and even had its share of watchers as it pushed south through Northern Utah Tuesday.
14 hours ago
The series of snow storms all this week are expected to bring a large amount of snow to our mountain areas and that's exactly what is needed when it comes to our water supply.
15 hours ago
