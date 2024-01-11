WEATHER ALERT: Second storm blasts Utah as wave of winter weather continues

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday saw another in a series of storms plow through northern Utah, leaving behind slick roads and rising snow totals in Utah valleys and mountains. It left difficult road conditions as it swept south.

The KSL Weather Team tracked the storm as it moved south from the top of the state and through the most populated areas by late evening, though flurries remained. Overnight the storm continued its path through Utah where it is expected to exit the state by Thursday morning and give the state a small break — for now, according to KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

Northern Utah is into some thick weather this evening and our Lauren Steinbrecher is keeping an eye on Little Cottonwood Canyon with this look. Stay safe!#utwx #kslwx pic.twitter.com/pFfaU0dLp1 — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) January 11, 2024

The storm reduced visibility, dropped temperatures and dropped snow on roads, just in time for the evening commute Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cam Roden said troopers responded to 105 crashes Wednesday.

“It just hit with a vengeance,” Eubank said. He said the timing made the snow especially tough. Snow persisted in northern Utah mountains overnight and flurries will continue, though the main front largely moves south and out of the state. On Friday, another small front will set the stage for more winter action on the weekend, for what the KSL Weather Team said is likely to be heavier snow.

