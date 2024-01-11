Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

WEATHER ALERT: Second storm blasts Utah as wave of winter weather continues

Jan 10, 2024, 10:45 PM | Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:07 am

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday saw another in a series of storms plow through northern Utah, leaving behind slick roads and rising snow totals in Utah valleys and mountains. It left difficult road conditions as it swept south.

The KSL Weather Team tracked the storm as it moved south from the top of the state and through the most populated areas by late evening, though flurries remained. Overnight the storm continued its path through Utah where it is expected to exit the state by Thursday morning and give the state a small break — for now, according to KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

The storm reduced visibility, dropped temperatures and dropped snow on roads, just in time for the evening commute Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cam Roden said troopers responded to 105 crashes Wednesday.

Crash first responders slammed as snow round 2 pounds Wasatch Front

“It just hit with a vengeance,” Eubank said. He said the timing made the snow especially tough. Snow persisted in northern Utah mountains overnight and flurries will continue, though the main front largely moves south and out of the state. On Friday, another small front will set the stage for more winter action on the weekend, for what the KSL Weather Team said is likely to be heavier snow.

To keep up with weather as it happens, the KSL Weather Team will have the latest information on air starting at 4:30 a.m.. You can stream KSL news on the KSL+ app to stream news and replay forecasts. And, as always, the KSL Weather app is available for weather near you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Cars slowly drive down Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024. (Lauren Steinbrecher, K...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Incoming storms slow Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic; avalanche closures possible

Little Cottonwood Canyon roads were dangerous during heavy snow storms Wednesday, causing further danger of avalanche.

52 minutes ago

An 85-year-old Doug Edmunds was almost seriously injured by a giant collapsed tree in a snowsquall....

Garna Mejia and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

85-year-old man nearly killed by collapsed tree in Utah snowsquall

An 85-year-old man escaped a serious injury with just a pair of broken glasses after a large tree fell on him during a snowsquall.

1 hour ago

KSL road along with Tanner Thomas, UDOT roadway safety specialist on Jan. 10, 2024, as one of a ser...

Andrew Adams

Crash first responders slammed as snow round 2 pounds Wasatch Front

Snow round two slammed the Wasatch Front Wednesday, making a mess out of the evening commute and keeping crash first responders busy.

2 hours ago

Tree on Brigham City house...

Lindsay Aerts

Winter storm knocks tree onto Brigham City home

A Brigham City family is feeling lucky that they weren’t hurt when Tuesday’s storm toppled a tree on their house. 

5 hours ago

Valhalla Center ribbon cutting...

Shelby Lofton

New center provides warm space for teens without heat, hot meals, dry clothes

A new teen center is scheduled to open before the start of the 2024-25 school year for students in Davis County without homes, dry clothes, and other necessities.

5 hours ago

An aisle of snow shovels at Ace Hardware in Cottonwood Heights....

Dan Rascon

Hardware stores struggle to keep up with demand for snow removal equipment

A series of big snow storms across the state this week have hardware stores very busy as people rush to purchase snow removal equipment.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

WEATHER ALERT: Second storm blasts Utah as wave of winter weather continues