Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Rescue crews urge outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared in the mountains

Jan 11, 2024, 10:11 PM | Updated: 10:26 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With fresh layers of snow blanketing mountainous terrains and a holiday weekend on the horizon, rescue teams are bracing for a surge in calls.

Landon Middaugh, a seasoned rescuer with six years of experience, recounts Monday’s rescue at Powder Mountain that Utah’s Department of Public Safety conducted. He highlights the unpredictable nature of winter operations, where rescues become a race against time, especially with the sun setting.

“A helicopter rescue isn’t guaranteed to anybody,” Middaugh said, pointing out the limitations imposed by adverse weather conditions. “We’re not always able to fly, you know, with weather coming in,” he adds.

Ryan Clerico, a member of Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, agrees. He emphasizes that conditions, particularly in the backcountry, can be exceptionally perilous. Even a seemingly minor incident, such as a knee injury, may pose challenges regarding timely assistance.

“Hypothermia is harder, avalanche conditions are harder, everything is harder,” Clerico said.

The rescue team relies on a fleet of snowmobiles, but swift and effective operations depend on individuals taking responsibility for their safety.

Middaugh stresses the importance of readiness, telling KSL TV, “I just can’t emphasize that enough. It helps us. The more prepared you are, the better that missions go.”

Practical tips for those heading into winter adventures include ensuring that cell phones are fully charged, carrying avalanche beacons for backcountry excursions, dressing in warm layers, and having a flashlight on hand. These precautions can make a significant difference in ensuring personal safety and minimizing the challenges rescue teams face.

The best-case scenario is for outdoor enthusiasts to avoid finding themselves in a situation where a public safety helicopter becomes their only lifeline.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

A DPS chopper responding to a rescue call near the Power Mountain ski resort on Monday....

Michael Houck

Skier, ski patrol officers air rescued after getting stuck in Weber County backcountry

A skier who went beyond the boundaries of a ski resort needed rescuing after getting stuck Monday afternoon.

4 hours ago

skiers on UTA bus...

Katija Stjepovic and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

UTA park and ride buses popular with skiers

The snow keeps coming, and a lot of powder lovers are packing the canyons to get fresh tracks. It also has a lot of skiers packing on buses to caravan up to the resorts.

7 hours ago

Search and rescue gear used by Salt Lake County Search and Rescue as crews prepare for the holiday ...

Shara Park

Search and rescue experts worried about inexperienced skiers in the backcountry

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue is preparing for what could be a busy weekend along in the canyons.

7 hours ago

Skiers and snowboarders at the Beaver Mountain Resort...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Ski resorts prepare for influx of snow and people

Many Utah ski resorts are finally getting the snow they waited all December for, just in time for another big storm.

7 hours ago

Lagoon Amusement Park's Primordial has earned national recognition. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Lagoon’s ‘Primordial’ earns top national recognition

Lagoon Amusement Park's newest rollercoaster Primordial has caught the attention of the nation.

1 day ago

While there was little snow in Utah's mountains during the month of December, January is off to a b...

Brittany Tait

Recent snowstorm draws skiers to Snowbird Ski Resort

While there was little snow in Utah's mountains during the month of December, January is off to a better start for outdoor enthusiasts.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Rescue crews urge outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared in the mountains