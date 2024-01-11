Slick morning commute, snowplow drivers working to keep roads clear

SALT LAKE CITY — With more snow on the way, the ability to get around depends largely on snowplow drivers.

At The Utah Department of Transportation Region Two’s Headquarters, there are more than a handful of snowplows that hit the road getting ready for any kind of winter storm.

William Maumau is one of the snowplow drivers.

“Today we’re dealing with snow. We’re switching out – checking our blades. We’re checking our windshield wiper fluids. All the fluids; everything else,” Maumau said.

The job calls for work around the clock.

“It’s 24 hours during the winter,” Maumau said.

Maumau said they head out with the confidence that they are ready to stay outside for the long haul.

“When we go out there, we’re not coming back, you know, during our route or something,” said Maumau.

Covering Interstate 215 from Redwood Road, to Redwood Road in Davis County and other areas across Salt Lake City, at the end of the day, a snowplow needs space to work.

“The snowplow weighs a lot; especially with all the equipment on it, with the wind, the head plow, and everything. If we clip a car, that car will do more damage to your personal vehicle than our vehicle,” Maumau said.

Make sure you are giving them enough room, so they can do their work and help keep everyone safe.