Code Blue issued for Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Ongoing freezing temperatures prompted a Code Blue Alert for Thursday. It’s the third consecutive day for the alert.

Code Blue is activated when temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which includes wind chill, for two hours or longer over 24 hours.

Anyone who needs a warm place to stay can visit any of the following centers:

Weigand Resource Center – 437 W 200 S

Gail Miller Resource Center – 242 W. Paramount Ave.

Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center – 131 E 700 S

Pamela Atkinson Men’s Resource Center – 3380 S 1000 W

Families with children can visit the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W 9th Ave. or call 801-569-1201.

Youths ages 15-22 can visit the Youth Resource Center at 888 S 400 W

Code Blue could be in effect through Wednesday at the very least, as KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said overnight low temperatures will stay below freezing.

“Lake effect snow showers are possible south and east of the Great Salt Lake,1-2″ are possible with these showers,” Johson said for Thursday. “Snow showers are Friday, but better chances for some more substantial snow is on Saturday and Sunday.”

The Salt Lake Council said anyone who needs shelter or resources can call 801-990-9999 or click here.

Transportation is available to and from Resource Centers and Code Blue shelters.

A version in Spanish was also included in Thursday’s alert.

Se ha convocado un Código Azul para el condado de Salt Lake para el 11 de enero. Actualizaremos esta publicación cada día que se convoque el Código Azul. Si usted o algún conocido suyo busca refugio o recursos, llame al 801-990-9999 o visite cualquiera de los siguientes Centros de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar:

W eigand Resource Center – 437 W 200 S

Gail Miller Resource Center – 242 W. Paramount Ave.

Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center – 131 E 700 S

Pamela Atkinson Men’s Resource Center – 3380 S 1000 W

Las familias con niños pueden visitar el Centro de Recursos

Familiares de Midvale en 529 W 9th Ave. o llamar al 801-569-1201.

Los jóvenes de 15 a 22 años pueden visitar el Centro de Recursos para Jóvenes en 888 S 400 W.

Hay transporte disponible hacia y desde los Centros de Recursos y los refugios de Código Azul. Para más información sobre el Código Azul y una lista de refugios, recursos y oportunidades de voluntariado, visite http://tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC.