Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Code Blue issued for Thursday

Jan 11, 2024, 2:19 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ongoing freezing temperatures prompted a Code Blue Alert for Thursday. It’s the third consecutive day for the alert.

Code Blue is activated when temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which includes wind chill, for two hours or longer over 24 hours.

Anyone who needs a warm place to stay can visit any of the following centers:

  • Weigand Resource Center – 437 W 200 S
  • Gail Miller Resource Center – 242 W. Paramount Ave.
  • Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center – 131 E 700 S
  • Pamela Atkinson Men’s Resource Center – 3380 S 1000 W
  • Families with children can visit the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W 9th Ave. or call 801-569-1201.
  • Youths ages 15-22 can visit the Youth Resource Center at 888 S 400 W

Code Blue could be in effect through Wednesday at the very least, as KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said overnight low temperatures will stay below freezing.

“Lake effect snow showers are possible south and east of the Great Salt Lake,1-2″ are possible with these showers,” Johson said for Thursday. “Snow showers are Friday, but better chances for some more substantial snow is on Saturday and Sunday.”

The Salt Lake Council said anyone who needs shelter or resources can call 801-990-9999 or click here.

Transportation is available to and from Resource Centers and Code Blue shelters.

A version in Spanish was also included in Thursday’s alert.

Se ha convocado un Código Azul para el condado de Salt Lake para el 11 de enero. Actualizaremos esta publicación cada día que se convoque el Código Azul. Si usted o algún conocido suyo busca refugio o recursos, llame al 801-990-9999 o visite cualquiera de los siguientes Centros de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar:

  • Weigand Resource Center – 437 W 200 S
  • Gail Miller Resource Center – 242 W. Paramount Ave.
  • Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center – 131 E 700 S
  • Pamela Atkinson Men’s Resource Center – 3380 S 1000 W
  • Las familias con niños pueden visitar el Centro de Recursos
  • Familiares de Midvale en 529 W 9th Ave. o llamar al 801-569-1201.
  • Los jóvenes de 15 a 22 años pueden visitar el Centro de Recursos para Jóvenes en 888 S 400 W.

Hay transporte disponible hacia y desde los Centros de Recursos y los refugios de Código Azul. Para más información sobre el Código Azul y una lista de refugios, recursos y oportunidades de voluntariado, visite tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announces her endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Nikki...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, first lady Abby Cox endorse Nikki Haley for president

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and first lady Abby Cox on Thursday threw their support behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the 2024 GOP presidential primary race heats up.

50 minutes ago

Dr. Angela Dunn shares decision about mask mandate in Salt Lake County schools. (KSL TV)...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Dr. Angela Dunn leaving Salt lake County Health for CDC

Dr. Angela Dunn will leave her position with Salt Lake County Health to accept a new job with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

56 minutes ago

Two people dance in a school gym...

Larry D. Curtis

A week before Sundance begins in Park City and Salt Lake, individual tickets now on sale

With the 40th version of the Sundance Film Festival less than a week away, single-film tickets are now on sale for screenings in Salt Lake City and Park City.

1 hour ago

(photo: Elevated Service and Supply)...

Eliza Pace

Utah Highway Patrol searches for driver involved in possible road rage hit-and-run

A company is warning the public after they said their employee was intentionally hit twice by an enraged driver.

1 hour ago

A newly released final report on the semitruck that crashed into 33 vehicles and a car dealership i...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

80% of brakes on semitruck that crashed into Tooele dealership were not functioning properly

A semitruck that was hauling two trailers full of gravel when it hit more than two dozen vehicles and came to a stop only after a fiery crash into the Tooele Motor Company building in November did not have operating brakes.

2 hours ago

A view of A+ Massage in Midvale from Chopper 5. A 45-year-old woman was found dead in the building ...

Josh Ellis

Police: Woman killed in Midvale massage parlor was ‘brutally attacked and stabbed’

A 45-year-old woman who was found dead in a Midvale massage parlor last week was brutally attacked and stabbed, according to the Unified Police Department.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Code Blue issued for Thursday