Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Weekend winter storm warning: More snow on the way

Jan 13, 2024, 12:43 PM

A snowplow in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Heavy and blowing snow is forecast for Utah over the next...

A snowplow in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Heavy and blowing snow is forecast for Utah over the next few days. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

(Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Parts of Utah’s mountains have already received more than 2 feet of snow since Tuesday, but Mother Nature is just getting started.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning ahead of yet another storm that could deliver up to another 2 to 4 feet of snow for parts of Utah’s mountains between Friday and Monday morning. Totals may even reach 5 feet in some mountain spots.

The warning now stretches out into most valleys across northern and central Utah. Communities along the Wasatch Back may also receive close to or more than 2 feet of snow during the same time, while some valley communities could receive 1 foot of snow over the weekend.

Storm timing

Plenty of snow fell after a pair of cold fronts pushed through the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Alta Ski Area received 29 inches of snow between Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon, while Brighton, Solitude and Snowbird resorts have also received close to or more than 2 feet of new snow.

Even valley areas like Saratoga Springs and Draper ended up with about a half-foot of snow.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said some “unstable northwest flow” created some lake effect showers that padded valley and mountain snow totals Thursday. A few additional showers are possible Friday morning, but the next big wave isn’t expected to arrive until Friday afternoon and evening and the “meat and potatoes” will arrive on Saturday.

A cold front will slide into the state from the north Friday evening, impacting the mountains and communities mostly near Salt Lake City and north of it. Some small showers may linger into Saturday morning but the snow will pick up during the second half of the day as another cold front comes in from the west, Johnson said.

The second wave is where most of the snowfall is expected, producing waves of snow through at least Sunday afternoon.

“Saturday night into Sunday is when this low-pressure system swings by (southern Utah), but keeps northern Utah under the snow gun for quite some time,” he said. “It is trending snowier as we’ve backed away from the option of rain on Saturday.”

Snow projections

The Wasatch, Western Uinta, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and central mountain ranges are forecast to receive the most snow over the next few days. The winter storm watch advises that accumulations of 2 to 4 feet of snow are expected between late Thursday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The Upper Cottonwood Canyons may end up with close to 5 feet of snow during that time.

The Wasatch Back may receive 20 to 30 inches of snow, while smaller accumulations are expected for the mountains in southern Utah over the next few days. The Bear River Valley area may receive anywhere from 8 to 18 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Johnson said he expects 1 to 3 inches or more of snow to fall in the valleys on Friday, especially in areas by Salt Lake City and north. Another 4 to 9 inches are possible between Saturday and Sunday, but some models indicate that 12 inches are possible.

The weather service’s warning states that 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible by Saturday morning for the Wasatch Front and places just outside of it, like Tooele, Brigham City and Logan. Another 4 to 8 inches — and possibly up to 12 inches — is forecast for these areas between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning.

Slightly lower totals are forecast for the Utah Valley, while higher totals are possible for communities along the northern Wasatch Front, eastern Box Elder County and Cache valleys, according to the storm warning.

The West Desert could receive 1 to 3 inches of snow from the first wave and 3 to 8 inches from the second wave. Central Utah communities, included in a winter weather advisory, may receive 2 to 4 inches by Saturday morning and another 2 to 5 inches by Monday.

Travel impacts

The various alerts state that wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are possible in the mountains Friday, including 80 mph along exposed ridge lines, while windy conditions are likely for the valleys, which may create blowing snow that “could significantly reduce visibility” at times. The National Weather Service’s Boise office issued a blizzard warning for parts of southern Idaho that will remain in effect through Saturday morning.

Similar impacts are possible in northern Utah, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. It notes that “significant blowing snow” is expected for parts of the Wasatch Front and northern Utah on Friday in a road weather alert. Drivers are urged to use “high caution” while traveling through those parts of the state on Friday.

“Look for areas of blowing snow, especially near the Idaho border, over exposed summits and across the Bear River Valley,” the alert states. “Winds decrease Friday night and completely relax by early Saturday morning.”

Drivers are urged to also use high caution while traveling along mountain passes and moderate caution along the southern half of the Wasatch Front and central Utah.

The agency will likely issue more alerts for Saturday and Sunday travel.

Cold and partly cloudy conditions are forecast for the Wasatch Front on Monday as the system moves out of the state, according to Johnson. Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

Growing avalanche danger

Meanwhile, another avalanche warning was issued on Friday and more are possible, if not likely over the next few days.

High to extreme avalanche danger exists throughout central and northern Utah because of all of the additional snow in recent days that has fallen on top of a weak layer of snow, Utah Avalanche Center experts say. The danger is expected to remain “considerable” heading into Friday with strong wind gusts forecast with additional snow.

“Do not travel in avalanche terrain,” the agency states. “Do not be on, underneath, or adjacent to slopes approaching 30 degrees or steeper.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

An avalanche has swept down a mountainside in Idaho's panhandle....

Associated Press

Body of skier retrieved from Idaho backcountry after avalanche that forced rescue of 2 other men

Authorities have located and retrieved the body of a male skier who was caught in an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry.

2 hours ago

Unified Police logo on officer Aaron Omer uniform as he drives through Big Cottonwood Canyon....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Unified police ready for canyon closures, crashes, and slide-offs this weekend

As Unified police officers helped close Little Cottonwood Canyon for early Saturday morning, they also got ready for a night in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

14 hours ago

An avalanche triggered by UDOT in Little Cottonwood Canyon....

Emma Benson

Avalanche mitigation efforts could close more roads this weekend

With the recent snow and more coming, UDOT was busy with avalanche control work to ensure the safety of those recreating.

18 hours ago

A kid at Sugar House park sledding with his helmet....

Garna Meija and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Preventing injuries during winter activities

Emergency room doctors are cautioning people about the importance of safely recreating this holiday weekend. 

18 hours ago

Tanner Gittins and his coworkers in Logan Canyon helping a stuck driver after an avalanche...

Mike Anderson

Logan Canyon remains closed after avalanche

UDOT crews will work through the night to reopen Logan Canyon as it remains under extreme avalanche danger.

20 hours ago

Snowy Utah peak...

Associated Press

2 men rescued and 1 believed dead after avalanche hits Idaho back country

Two men were rescued after being caught in an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry, while a third man was believed to be dead.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Weekend winter storm warning: More snow on the way