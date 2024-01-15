Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Alta interlodges as avalanche mitigation continued into Monday morning

Jan 14, 2024, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

ALTA, Salt Lake County — The Town of Alta remained interlodged late into Sunday night due to the holiday snowstorm.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported good progress in Little Cottonwood Canyon throughout the day. Crews worked on avalanche mitigation; slides crossed the road in multiple areas, leaving debris and more to clean up.

At the Alta Ski Area, similar efforts were made to clear snow and mitigate avalanches. Visibility was low, and winds were high Sunday morning, making snow removal dangerous.

A worker plowing the snow in Alta. ()KSL TV)

Warren Williams, a ski lift operator in his 11th season at Alta, helped clear the snow surrounding the lifts.

“The first thing we’re usually doing out there is to get out the snowblower, shovels and digging the lift out,” Williams said.

They run the lifts for ski patrol, working on avalanche mitigation while skiers and residents remain interlodged.

“We had 60 mph winds, and it felt like the building was shaking at points in time,” Williams said.

Winter conditions as 60mph wind blows against Alta. (KSL TV)

Alta’s mayor, Roger Bourke, said the town takes interlodge very seriously.

“We don’t want anybody injured, and we don’t want anybody trapped,” Bourke said.

Signs on doors in the buildings remind those interlodged that going outside could result in a fine. Bourke cautioned those tempted to leave their house before interlodge is officially lifted.

“It’s not only for your safety but for the safety of the community,” he said. “That’s what we’re after here.”

He expects the interlodge could be lifted by late Monday morning, but it all depends on how much wind and snow they get up the canyon Sunday night. All parking reservations at Alta Ski Area were canceled and will be refunded.

A sign warning visitors to not go outside or face a fine. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

US 40 closed near Strawberry Reservoir after a snowmobile vs semi crash....

Michael Houck

Snowmobile, semitruck accident closes US-40

An accident involving a semitruck and snowmobile closed off traffic on U.S. Route 40 near milemarker 42 Sunday night. 

3 hours ago

A search and rescue crew member on the Strawberry Reservoir looking for the stuck fishermen....

Michael Houck

Fishermen rescued off Strawberry Reservoir after getting caught in snowstorm

Three men were stuck in whiteout conditions when Friday night's snowstorm hit Utah.

5 hours ago

national weather map...

Allison Chinchar, CNN

It’s not just Utah, most of the country frozen out by snow and ice

(CNN) — An ongoing arctic blast enveloping much of the US will set the stage for impactful snow and ice to fall in parts of the South for the first time this winter as a new storm tracks through the region. The South storm will be the fourth in the last two weeks to threaten major impacts to areas east […]

7 hours ago

One of the controlled avalanches triggered by UDOT on Saturday....

Brianna Chavez

Utah Avalanche Center warns people to stay away from the backcountry

The Utah Avalanche Center forecasters are asking everyone to skip the backcountry due to the increased avalanche risk.

8 hours ago

UHP trooper Eddie Wright in front of his patrol car....

Garna Mejia

Utah Highway Patrol respond to over 150 crashes during holiday weekend

As of Sunday morning, Utah Highway Patrol troopers reported over 150 crashes and an additional 50 to 100 slide-off incidents on Utah roads.

8 hours ago

In this photo provided by Civil Protection taken from the Coast Guard's helicopter, a view of lava ...

Marco Di Marco, Associated Press

A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement

A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland for the second time in less than a month, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Alta interlodges as avalanche mitigation continued into Monday morning