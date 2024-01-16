Ogden police release identity of man shot on Sunday, say he was suspect in scissors stabbing

OGDEN — The Ogden Police Department on Tuesday released the identity of a man they shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

The man was identified as 28-year-old William Marvin Toon.

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young explained in a press conference that officers had been observing Toon since he considered a suspect in an attempted murder.

“This all began back in December. About Dec. 10 of 2023, a stabbing took place in Pleasant Grove in an attempted homicide: an individual stabbed several times by the suspect in the side with a pair of scissors,” Young said.

Toon was believed to be the man responsible for the stabbing.

“The individual survived, but the stabbing was actually caught on video from a bystander from the party,” Young said.

Since the time of the stabbing, Young said investigators in Utah County had been unable to locate and arrest Toon.

Investigators continued to gather information from those who knew Toon and track information through phone records. It was believed he left Utah between Dec. 10 and last week.

“Late last week on Friday of last week they received info that Mr. Toon was back in Utah County in Highland in a residence,” Young said.

At that time, investigators attempted to arrest him, but he fled in a vehicle and officers were unable to arrest him following a long, high-speed chase.

Then investigators were given information that Toon may have been at an address in Weber County.

On Saturday, officers began to observe the house where he was frequenting. Police watched him leave and attempted to make a traffic stop. Another high-speed chase ensued, going all the way to Kaysville, but officers were unable to take him into custody.

Young said on Sunday, investigators from the strike force, the gang unit and Utah County gathered to take Toon into custody.

Officers found the vehicle Toon drove — with another individual driving it — at a convenience store in Riverdale at 686 W. Riverdale Road.

Toon was walking into the store, while officers pinned the vehicle to keep the driver from fleeing.

“Several agents went into the store to safely apprehend Mr. Toon,” Young said. “Mr. Toon did not cooperate with their efforts to take them into custody.”

Young did not offer details of what occurred inside the store simply calling it an “altercation.”

“Something took place inside the store that resulted in Mr. Toon being shot three times,” Young said.

Officers rendered aid to Toon, but he died despite those efforts.

“Officers from our narcotics strike force and our gang unit were not equipped with body cameras as many strike forces and narcotics forces across the state — that’s not common practice due to the type of work they do,” Young said.

However, a detective from Pleasant Grove was equipped with a body camera.

Young said there three officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of the shooting.

Toon had a history of offenses, including crimes in Utah, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Ogden police released the following list of criminal convictions against Toon:

Controlled drugs: acts prohibited in 2016

Controlled drugs: acts prohibited in 2016

Controlled drugs: acts prohibited in 2017

DUI-impairment in 2018

Controlled drugs: control premises where drugs kept and disorderly conduct in 2017

Reckless conduct in 2018

Assault (felony) in 2018

Arson (felony) and failure to stop or respond at command of police in 2019