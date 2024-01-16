On the Site:
Stop For Students
LOCAL NEWS

Code Blue Alert issued for Salt Lake County

Jan 16, 2024, 4:07 PM

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County was placed under Code Blue conditions Tuesday as sub-freezing temperatures were expected to move into the northern Wasatch Front.

The alert is activated when temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which includes wind chill, for two hours or longer over 24 hours.

KSL meteorologists forecasted a storm to move in Tuesday evening.

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

Click here to find a shelter in your area. Click on Code Blue at the top of the page to find your county.

Cuando se espera que la temperatura alcance los 15°F en las próximas 24-48 horas, se activa una alerta de Código Azul, y los refugios para personas sin hogar y los proveedores de servicios aumentan su capacidad y sus servicios.
Para obtener más información sobre el Código Azul, encontrar recursos e inscribirse como voluntario en un refugio del Código Azul, visite tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC
Si usted o alguien que usted conoce está buscando refugio o recursos, por favor llame al 801-990-9999 o visite un Centro de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar.

The exterior of the Taylorsville Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mark Jones

Dedication and open house dates announced for the Taylorsville Utah Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the Taylorsville Utah Temple will be dedicated on June 2.

27 minutes ago

Jason Robichaud clears snow off his truck during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 11...

Mary Culbertson

Winter weather advisory coming for Northern Utah, meteorologists say

A weather advisory is forecasted to hit northern Utah on Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Tooele man charged with placing small camera outside neighbor girl’s window

A Tooele man was charged Tuesday with placing a hidden camera outside the window of a girl's bedroom.

3 hours ago

courtroom gavel...

Pat Reavy

2 men face 2 dozen criminal charges in Utah County church burglaries

Two men now face criminal charges tying them to a rash of burglaries at several meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Eagle Mountain in September.

4 hours ago

Eliza Pace

Video shows the moment a semitruck slams into a dump truck in Lehi

Both drivers survived after a horrifying crash on Redwood Road was caught on video Tuesday.

5 hours ago

The next day, Tyler Mahoney returned to the site of the crash and found the wreckage of the semitru...

Andrew Adams

Utah man spots wrecked tanker during blizzard, rescues driver near Strawberry Reservoir

In the middle of a blizzard near Strawberry Reservoir, a driver spotted an overturned semitruck and drove the driver to warmth and safety on a snowmobile.

5 hours ago

