Code Blue Alert issued for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County was placed under Code Blue conditions Tuesday as sub-freezing temperatures were expected to move into the northern Wasatch Front.

The alert is activated when temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which includes wind chill, for two hours or longer over 24 hours.

KSL meteorologists forecasted a storm to move in Tuesday evening.

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

Click here to find a shelter in your area. Click on Code Blue at the top of the page to find your county.

Cuando se espera que la temperatura alcance los 15°F en las próximas 24-48 horas, se activa una alerta de Código Azul, y los refugios para personas sin hogar y los proveedores de servicios aumentan su capacidad y sus servicios.

Para obtener más información sobre el Código Azul, encontrar recursos e inscribirse como voluntario en un refugio del Código Azul, visite tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC

Si usted o alguien que usted conoce está buscando refugio o recursos, por favor llame al 801-990-9999 o visite un Centro de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar.