First lady Dr. Jill Biden stresses the importance of the well-being of teacher in a visit to Hunter High School

WEST VALLEY CITY — Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, made a stop in Utah on Tuesday afternoon.

Once in Utah, Biden made a stop at Hunter High School, where she met with dozens of teachers and students.

Biden, a former teacher, who has spent more than 40 years in the classroom, and currently teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College.

The first lady was escorted by Utah’s first lady Abby Cox, and accompanied by the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Message from the first lady

Her message to the students and teachers at Hunter High was about the importance of educators and their well-being.

“Never underestimate your power or your worth,” she said. “Right now, someone out there is a better thinker because of you. Someone is working a little harder because you pushed them to try. Someone is braver because you helped her find her courage. There is something profoundly optimistic about education. To answer this call of service in itself, I think, is an act of hope. But I know that sometimes it feels like the weight is too much to carry for one person to take on alone.”

Caring for teachers

That’s why Murthy says educators have to take care of themselves.

“Your well-being is just as important as the children you are seeking to serve,” Murthy said. “And the well-being of educators must be a national priority.”

Hunter High teachers say the speech was a moral boost.

“It made it feel like it was focused on us and what we are doing in the classroom,” said Rock Frampton. “It wasn’t about topics that are contentious in society.”

“I just like she was here celebrating teachers,” said Tasha Poitevint. “Making us feel appreciated.”

After her appearance at Hunter High, Biden headed to Park City for campaign events for her husband, President Biden.