LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards on snowy January morning

Jan 17, 2024, 2:21 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!

Bees Stadium...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

A year after Bees announced departure, the future of Smith’s Ballpark is still being sorted out

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the first anniversary of the Larry H. Miller Company’s bombshell announcement that it would move the Salt Lake Bees out of Smith’s Ballpark and to a new stadium the company is building in South Jordan’s Daybreak community. One year later, work on that new stadium is underway, but the future of […]

2 hours ago

(photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces two new leaders in the Presidency of the Seventy

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two leadership changes in the Presidency of the Seventy. 

2 hours ago

The seniors gathered around the "World's Largest Jigsaw Puzzle" at the Springville Senior Center....

Michael Houck

Springville seniors build a 60,000 piece jigsaw puzzle

Seniors at the Springville Senior Center spent three months working together, putting together the "World's Largest Jigsaw Puzzle."

2 hours ago

Astromaterials processor Mari Montoya and OSIRIS-REx curation team members set the TAGSAM (Touch an...

Eliza Pace

EXPLAINER: Sealed NASA capsule that landed in Utah finally opened, here’s what they found

NASA team members have been working for months to open a sealed capsule with space samples that landed in Utah back in September.

3 hours ago

Wed child Austin...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: 17-year-old Austin searches for a family to help him in adulthood

Seventeen-year-old Austin has a passion for everything nerdy and is looking for a family to support him in his next phase of life.

4 hours ago

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Big Cottonwood Canyon has been close...

Mark Jones

Big Cottonwood Canyon closed for a time on Wednesday due to an avalanche

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Big Cottonwood Canyon has been closed until further notice due to avalanche danger and road conditions.

5 hours ago

