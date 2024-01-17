The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces two new leaders in the Presidency of the Seventy

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two leadership changes in the Presidency of the Seventy.

The Church announced Elder Carl B. Cook, who has been a member of the presidency since 2018, is now the Senior President of the Seventy. Elder Marcus B. Nash has been appointed as a member of the presidency.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two changes to the Presidency of the Seventy. Elder Carl B. Cook (a member of the presidency since 2018) is now Senior President, and Elder Marcus B. Nash has been appointed to the presidency.… pic.twitter.com/k1dcU8Us6l — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) January 17, 2024

The new assignments are a result of the vacancy created when Elder Patrick Kearon was called to serve on the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in December 2023.

Elder Kearon served as Senior President of the Presidency of the Seventy since 2020.

The Church website states, “The Presidency of the Seventy is a group of seven General Authority Seventies called as presidents by the First Presidency to preside over all members of the Seventy. One of the seven presidents is chosen to preside over the other six (see Doctrine and Covenants 107:93–94). They act under the keys and direction of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.”