On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UDOT mechanics working hard to keep snowplow fleet on roads

Jan 17, 2024, 9:57 PM

A UDOT snowplow clearing the roads. (KSL TV)...

A UDOT snowplow clearing the roads. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Kiersten Nunez's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After a series of storms hit northern Utah, dozens of Utah Department of Transportation’s snowplows are now in the shop needing repairs. Mechanics are facing challenges and working overtime as they prepare for the state’s next major snowfall.

“Not much boredom here, we have a very diverse schedule. We don’t know if we’re working on a plow truck, a snow blower or a front end loader, it changes every day,” said Wayne Jackson, Lead Heavy Equipment Shop Mechanic.

With another round of storms comes another round of problems at the heart of UDOT’s operations in Salt Lake City.

“It means all hands on deck. It means we are here 24/7. We have crews that are working around the clock,” Jackson said. He is one of the 50 or so unsung heroes making sure the state’s more than 500 snowplows are up and running.

UDOT snowplow crashes after car attempted to pass it

“With as many breakdowns as we do have it’s hard to keep on top of them,” Jackson said.

Needs range from hydraulics and electronics to cars crashing into the plows.

“This is evidence from drivers following too closely or their vehicle loses control because they’re traveling too fast they’ll run in and damage the spreader for the salt and the brine a lot of heavy effort to get that operational,” Jackson said as he shows damage on a plow that just came into the shop.

And when plows are stranded, Jackson goes to them just like he did here in Little Cottonwood Canyon during the last big storm.

“The extreme loads and the extreme workforce that’s put on them, they require a more severe repair schedule,” Jackson said. With 21 years under his belt this season is more challenging than most.

“We are very understaffed at this point unfortunately,” Jackson said. “We don’t have the time or the man hours available to repair some of this.”

He and his team are working tirelessly to get those plows back out on the roads.

Slick morning commute, snowplow drivers working to keep roads clear

“It needs to go back out as soon as we can get it back out and functional,” he said.

One thing Jackson asks of resident drivers is to give the plows plenty of space so they don’t run into them and send another plow into his shop.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

a series of small shelters...

Debbie Worthen

Newly opened micro shelters may be part of the solution to Utah homeless crisis

In an effort to tackle the ongoing homelessness crisis in the state, Utah's Capitol Hill is set to address potential solutions. Part of that discussion will focus on an innovative pilot program that has garnered attention and support.

19 minutes ago

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies attends 3rd District Court in West Jordan in 2007 where Menzies appe...

Mary Culbertson

Death warrant filed for Utah inmate; death by firing squad possible

A death row inmate who has been incarcerated for over 35 years has been appealing his sentence to die since it was made. Today, another death warrant was filed for his execution.

59 minutes ago

The House Education Committee at Utah's 2024 legislative session discussing the bill proposed which...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to replace diversity offices in schools and government entities passes first hurdle

A bill to replace diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at Utah's colleges, K-12 schools, and governmental entities cleared its first legislative hurdle Wednesday. 

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Woman killed while snowmobiling in Heber

One woman is dead after a "snowmobiling accident" according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

2 hours ago

A banner saying "Park City Welcomes the United States Film Festival"...

Carole Mikita

40 years later, the mission of the Sundance Film Festival remains the same

"Our mission has remained the same since the very beginning, and that is creating a platform for artists, independent artists, to show their work.” That has been Robert Redford’s constant statement as the 2024 Sundance Film Festival prepares to open Thursday.

2 hours ago

Jaxson Steele half time...

Alex Cabrero

Fifth grader gets surprise gift at SLC Stars game

For every kid hoping snow would cancel classes on Wednesday, these students actually wanted to go to school

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

UDOT mechanics working hard to keep snowplow fleet on roads