ENTERTAINMENT

Post Malone, Andra Day, Reba McEntire announced as Super Bowl pre-game performers

Jan 18, 2024, 11:39 AM | Updated: 11:43 am

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been announced as pre-game performers for Super Bowl ...

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been announced as pre-game performers for Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL has announced.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIANNE GARVEY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been announced as pre-game performers for Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL has announced.

The game is set to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, and will air on CBS. Viewers can also stream the game on Paramount+.

Prior to the game, McEntire, a Country Music Hall of Famer, will sing the national anthem, Malone will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Day is an accomplished actor and Grammy-nominated singer.

Usher will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He said his preparation for the show is on “another level.” He will also release his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” the same day.

Both the pre-game and the Super Bowl will feature American Sign Language performances. Daniel Durant (“Coda”), will sign the national anthem in ASL and dancer Anjel Piñero will sign “America the Beautiful.” Actor Shaheem Sanchez will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Sanchez will also sign Usher’s performance.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

