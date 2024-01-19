Sheet of ice flies through car’s windshield, injuring driver

FRANCIS — A slab of ice from the top of a fast-moving trailer was launched into oncoming traffic and another driver’s windshield on Monday. This happened as a trailer traveled on state Route 32 near Francis in Summit County.

The driver sustained minor injuries. Authorities are still looking for the driver of the trailer, who was reportedly driving at a high speed and did not stop or acknowledge the accident.

“The ice came through the windshield and caused damage to the vehicle, as well,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Roden said this crash offers an opportunity for a larger conversation. He said his agency sees cars with dangerous debris all over Utah roads during the winter.

“We’ve all seen those cars that get on the freeway and make that cloud of snow that comes up and makes it hard to see,” he said. “Or there’s ice or chunks of snow that can come off and cause damage to other vehicles.”

Roden said drivers need to be vigilant in clearing snow and ice from their vehicles. While it may take a few extra minutes in the morning, he said, it could save a life.

“Before you even leave, inspect your vehicle. Make sure that it’s safe before you get on the highway.”