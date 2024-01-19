On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Dolly Parton releases surprise songs for her 78th birthday

Jan 19, 2024, 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:31 am

Dolly Parton, seen here performing in 2023, has a birthday gift for music lovers. The music legend ...

Dolly Parton, seen here performing in 2023, has a birthday gift for music lovers. The music legend shared in a post on January 19 that she’s released four surprise songs in celebration of her 78th birthday. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire/AP

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIANNE GARVEY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton has a birthday gift for music lovers.

The music legend shared in a post on Friday that she’s released four surprise songs in celebration of her 78th birthday.

“Hey fans and friends, It’s my birthday so I’m going to give you a present!” Parton wrote.

She continued, “I’m releasing four never-released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL.”

Parton signed off with, “Thanks for everything, Dolly.”

“Rockstar Deluxe” is available now on all digital streaming platforms. The release follows the record’s initial release in November 2023.

The additional tracks include: “Rockin’ It (Live),” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Mama Never Said,” “Two Tickets To Paradise,” “Jolene (featuring Måneskin),” “Stay Out Of My Bedroom,”

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Entertainer,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).”

Happy birthday, Dolly!

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Alec Baldwin...

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set in New Mexico

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor.

1 hour ago

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan attend the 2024 Sundanc...

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

‘Freaky Tales,’ Kristen Stewart and Christopher Nolan help kick off Sundance Film Festival

Thousands of cinema lovers, Hollywood celebrities, industry executives and filmmakers from around the world have arrived in Park City and Salt Lake City Utah, for 10 days of movie watching.

18 hours ago

four people sit in chairs...

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

At 40, the Sundance Film Festival celebrates its past while it looks to future

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck remember one of their first times at the Sundance Film Festival. It was the 20th anniversary in 2004. Now, they laughed, they're the old ones. The "Captain Marvel" filmmakers are back with the 1980s Oakland-set "Freaky Tales," which kicks off the 40th edition of the famed showcase for independent film.

22 hours ago

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been announced as pre-game performers for Super Bowl ...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Post Malone, Andra Day, Reba McEntire announced as Super Bowl pre-game performers

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been announced as pre-game performers for Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL has announced.

1 day ago

A banner saying "Park City Welcomes the United States Film Festival"...

Carole Mikita

40 years later, the mission of the Sundance Film Festival remains the same

"Our mission has remained the same since the very beginning, and that is creating a platform for artists, independent artists, to show their work.” That has been Robert Redford’s constant statement as the 2024 Sundance Film Festival prepares to open Thursday.

2 days ago

"Whiplash" a Sundance Film Festival feature. (Courtesy Sundance Institute)...

Larry D. Curtis

Sundance Film Festival names top 10 films from its 40-year Utah history

As the Sundance Film Festival starts screenings this week, it’s taking a look at some of the films that made it the leading independent film festival in the U.S. and one of the key film festivals in the world, as it turns 40.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Dolly Parton releases surprise songs for her 78th birthday