On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Angus Cloud remembered at Sundance by cast and crew of one of his final films

Jan 21, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” is remembering working with late actor Angus Cloud in one o...

The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” is remembering working with late actor Angus Cloud in one of his final roles. The “Euphoria” actor died at age 25 last July. (Daniele Venturelli, Getty Images)

(Daniele Venturelli, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIANNE GARVEY, CNN


CNN

(CNN)The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” is remembering working with late actor Angus Cloud in one of his final roles.

The “Euphoria” actor died at age 25 last July.

The new film screened this week at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck cast Cloud as Travis, a would-be burglar in a neo-Nazi gang, after seeing him as Fezco in “Euphoria.”

“He cared so much about the role,” Boden told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even in the most tense moments on set, he would bring this different energy and help break the tension. He ends up bringing this very specific, very Angus energy to the role. He totally transforms it from something that could be a very average role that you don’t think that much about into something that has a very specific life to it.”

Boden added, “We felt really lucky to have gotten him in the movie.”

“Freaky Tales” is set in Cloud’s native Oakland and also stars Jay Ellis and Pedro Pascal.

After the screening in Park City, Ellis recalled working Cloud.

“We had so much fun between setups,” Ellis said in video shared on social media of the event. “There were meltdowns. We helped each other through the meltdowns quite a few times. But it was so dope to see this cast come together.”

“Rest in Peace to Angus,” Ellis continued. “He gave such a great performance and had so much fun with us.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,...

Associated Press

Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt

Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.

40 minutes ago

A portrait of actor Jason Momoa shot by 9-year-old social media sensation Zou Shengyu, who goes by ...

Veronica Lin, CNN

The 9-year-old Chinese photographer capturing candid portraits of the stars

Fourth-grade photographer Zou Shengyu has lit up social media by shooting portraits for celebrities including Jason Momoa and Tony Leung.

6 hours ago

A still from Power by Yance Ford, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundan...

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

For Netflix documentaries, there’s no place like Sundance Film Festival

Ten years after "The Square," an acquisition that put Netflix documentaries on the map, the streamer is back at the Sundance Film Festival with an eye towards acquisitions and two very different originals.

2 days ago

Malia Obama...

Dan Heching, CNN

Malia Obama debuts short film ‘The Heart’ at Sundance Film Festival

Malia Obama is following in the footsteps of her parents, but not in the way you might imagine.

2 days ago

Alec Baldwin...

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set in New Mexico

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor.

2 days ago

Dolly Parton, seen here performing in 2023, has a birthday gift for music lovers. The music legend ...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Dolly Parton releases surprise songs for her 78th birthday

Dolly Parton has a birthday gift for her fans: four never-released songs.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Angus Cloud remembered at Sundance by cast and crew of one of his final films