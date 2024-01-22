Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicates Orem Utah Temple

OREM — Latter-day Saints gathered Sunday to witness Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicate the Orem Utah Temple just seven days after he dedicated the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple.

The dedication of the Orem temple “marks a milestone in the progress of the kingdom of God on the Earth, and particularly in this vital part of His vineyard,” said Elder Christofferson.

In Utah, the Orem temple is one of 28 temples dedicated, under construction or being renovated. It marks the 19th temple in Utah to be dedicated.

Elder Christofferson was accompanied by his wife, Katherine. Other general authorities were also in attendance, including newly appointed apostle Elder Patrick Kearon and his wife, Jennifer.

From left: Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Nancy; Elder Hugo Martinez and his wife, Nuria; Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Kathleen; Elder Patrick Kearon and his wife, Jennifer; and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and his wife, Alexis, in front of the Orem Utah Temple prior to its dedication on Sunday. (Photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

At the dedication, Elder Christofferson offered a brief history of the Latter-day Saint settlement in Orem and the development of the church in the area.

“Today we dedicate this magnificent temple, a testament to the faith of many generations, with the promise of more faithful, covenant-keeping generations to come,” Elder Christofferson said.

The next temple to be dedicated will be the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on March 24, 2024, followed by the Taylorsville Utah Temple on June 2 and the Layton temple on June 16, 2024.