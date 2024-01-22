On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicates Orem Utah Temple

Jan 21, 2024, 9:44 PM | Updated: 9:48 pm

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints line up to attend a session of the dedic...

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints line up to attend a session of the dedication of the Orem Utah Temple on Sunday. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY SICILY STANTON, KSL.COM


KSL.com

OREM — Latter-day Saints gathered Sunday to witness Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicate the Orem Utah Temple just seven days after he dedicated the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple.

The dedication of the Orem temple “marks a milestone in the progress of the kingdom of God on the Earth, and particularly in this vital part of His vineyard,” said Elder Christofferson.

In Utah, the Orem temple is one of 28 temples dedicated, under construction or being renovated. It marks the 19th temple in Utah to be dedicated.

Elder Christofferson was accompanied by his wife, Katherine. Other general authorities were also in attendance, including newly appointed apostle Elder Patrick Kearon and his wife, Jennifer.

From left: Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Nancy; Elder Hugo Martinez and his wife, Nuria; Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Kathleen; Elder Patrick Kearon and his wife, Jennifer; and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and his wife, Alexis, in front of the Orem Utah Temple prior to its dedication on Sunday.
From left: Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Nancy; Elder Hugo Martinez and his wife, Nuria; Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Kathleen; Elder Patrick Kearon and his wife, Jennifer; and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and his wife, Alexis, in front of the Orem Utah Temple prior to its dedication on Sunday. (Photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

At the dedication, Elder Christofferson offered a brief history of the Latter-day Saint settlement in Orem and the development of the church in the area.

“Today we dedicate this magnificent temple, a testament to the faith of many generations, with the promise of more faithful, covenant-keeping generations to come,” Elder Christofferson said.

The next temple to be dedicated will be the Red Cliffs Utah Temple on March 24, 2024, followed by the Taylorsville Utah Temple on June 2 and the Layton temple on June 16, 2024.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

(photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces two new leaders in the Presidency of the Seventy

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two leadership changes in the Presidency of the Seventy. 

4 days ago

The exterior of the Taylorsville Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mark Jones

Dedication and open house dates announced for the Taylorsville Utah Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that the Taylorsville Utah Temple will be dedicated on June 2.

5 days ago

(Photo: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

Multiple Temple Square plaza areas to reopen on Saturday; art installation announced

Several plaza areas of Temple Square will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 6.

18 days ago

Rabbi Avremi Zippel and three others held signs at the Utah Jazz game hosting the Dallas Mavericks ...

Debbie Worthen

Rabbis asked to take down Jewish pride signs at Utah Jazz game

In a surprising turn of events during last night's Utah Jazz game against the Dallas Mavericks, a group of Utah Jazz fans found themselves at the center of controversy after being asked to take down signs that read "I'm Jewish and proud."

19 days ago

Pope Francis blesses a family as he presides over Christmas eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica at th...

Associated Press

Pope says ‘our hearts are in Bethlehem’ as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.”

28 days ago

Sol, left, a 14-year-old from Argentina, kisses 8-year-old Maddie Hazelton as they play together in...

Associated Press

Faith groups say more foster families are needed to care for the children coming to the US alone

Faith and community groups across the country are trying to recruit many more foster families to help move the children from overwhelmed government facilities. U.S. authorities encountered nearly 140,000 unaccompanied minors at the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicates Orem Utah Temple