Adam Harrison, a son of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Jan 22, 2024, 9:08 AM
(Laura Herlovich via Associated Press)
Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.
18 hours ago
The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” is remembering working with late actor Angus Cloud in one of his final roles.
21 hours ago
Fourth-grade photographer Zou Shengyu has lit up social media by shooting portraits for celebrities including Jason Momoa and Tony Leung.
24 hours ago
Ten years after "The Square," an acquisition that put Netflix documentaries on the map, the streamer is back at the Sundance Film Festival with an eye towards acquisitions and two very different originals.
2 days ago
Malia Obama is following in the footsteps of her parents, but not in the way you might imagine.
3 days ago
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor.
3 days ago
