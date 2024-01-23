Voyaging in Film: Sundance 2024 celebrates Tongan short film ‘Lea Tupu’anga’

SALT LAKE CITY — This year, the Sundance Film Festival will showcase a short film highlighting Tongan culture.

It’s rare to have a Tongan film made by Tongans, and to have this film play out on a worldwide stage like Sundance is an opportunity to share their story in their language.

“Lea Tupu’anga” or “Mother Tongue” is the story of a speech therapist who feels disconnected from her Tongan culture. She lies about her ability to speak Tongan in order to get a job.

When the truth comes to light, she must figure out how to communicate to save a patient’s life.

Luciane Buchanan wrote and stars in the short film. She’s known for her starring role in the Netflix series, “The Night Agent.”

Charlie Prescott is the director of the Utah Pacific Island Film Series. They’re having a special screening on Monday, Jan. 22 in Salt Lake City, at an event called “Voyaging in Film.”

“It is, it is going to be a timeless film that we’ll be able to look at, to help us make those steps if we want to get into acting or even just learn more about our culture,” Prescott said.

Prescott is a Samoan actor. He got the bug after visiting his dad at work on the set of the TV show, “Lost.”

“He was a security guard for them and would always take us to set and we would see the plane crash and all these amazing things.”

He knows the Pacific Islander numbers are few in this industry.

“So of course, we have The Rock and Taika Waititi who we love so much for creating that vision for us, right.”

So he’s trying to carve a path for creatives like him to grow and in time, reach a worldwide audience.

“It doesn’t matter what spectrum you’re at, as long as we’re learning. Until then, our stories in some type of way, I think that that’s powerful within itself,” said Prescott.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A with actors and filmmakers.