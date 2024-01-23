On the Site:
Stop For Students
West Valley amphitheater gets new name ahead of 2024 concert season

Jan 23, 2024, 9:09 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

The USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on June 6, 2022. Utah First Credit Union snagged the venue's naming rights, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on June 6, 2022. Utah First Credit Union snagged the venue's naming rights, Live Nation announced Tuesday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After two decades of concerts and shows, the USANA Amphitheatre has a new name and sponsor.

The venue is now called the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre under a new sponsorship agreement with Utah First Credit Union.

“With a legacy spanning more than 20 years, this venue continues to be a vital hub for live music fans in Utah,” said Andy Peikon, Live Nation’s senior vice president and head of venue sales. “Music brings people together, and this partnership with Utah First will allow us to deepen our roots within the community, promising to bring local music fans more live music experiences they’ll never forget.”

The concert venue’s first and only previous sponsor was USANA Health Sciences, which is headquartered in West Valley City.

The amphitheater’s 2024 lineup includes the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sarah McLachlan, Third Eye Blind, Styx & Foreigner, New Kids on the Block, Noah Kahan, Hootie & The Blowfish, Niall Horan, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Alanis Morissette, Tyler Childers, Hozier, Creed, Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson.

“I’m thrilled about this collaboration. Part of our mission at Utah First Credit Union is to be significant in the lives of our members and the broader community. The Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre is our way of showing up for the community in a big way to provide a place where people can come together to relax and build lasting memories,” said Darin B. Moody, CEO of Utah First Credit Union. “We’re looking to foster a sense of togetherness and contribute to the spirit that makes our community so special, and we’re proud to play a role in creating a space for improvement, connection, and enjoyment of the moments that matter most.”

Utah First Credit Union is headquartered in Salt Lake City and serves tens of thousands of members across Utah and the U.S. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement sent to KSL.com Tuesday, USANA President and CEO Jim Brown said the company is “grateful” to play a role in the venue’s history and it will continue to invest “in the betterment of our state” in other ways, such as its USANA Kids Eat program.

