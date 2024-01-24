Utah county voters now must pay their own return postage on mail-in ballots

PROVO — A change is coming to Utah county voters who want to return their ballots in the mail. Starting with the primary election in 2024, voters must pay for their own stamp to send their ballot via USPS.

County Clerk Aaron Davidson says he’s making the change to push people to drop boxes and to save taxpayer money.

“The main reason is [that] I like to I’d like to maintain custody of the ballots, and when it goes through the mail in process to the US Postal Service, we lose custody of that whenever we handle a ballot. The Utah County Office, we have to have two people there at any time, but I don’t know if they have to have two people,” Davidson told KSL TV.

Davidson said he wasn’t accusing the post office of anything, but rather it was about his preference for the security of drop boxes.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to move people to the three free options, basically… drop it in a drop box, vote in-person or early in-person voting. There’s three ways to do it for free,” he said.“If you want the option and the convenience of doing it through the Postal Service, you have to pay for that convenience.”

Davidson first made the revelation in a legislative committee on Monday, testifying in favor of a bill that would require by-mail ballots to be received in the office by election day, not postmarked the day before.

“It’s not [that] I don’t trust [the USPS.] It’s just that we had over 600 ballots returned to us with postmarks after the deadline and some of them were on Election Day. And so there’s still people that believe that they can mail their ballot in on Election Day,” Davidson said.

Right now, so long as ballots are postmarked the day before election day or taken to a drop box on election day, the vote will be counted. There’s no deadline for when the clerk’s office must receive them.

“Disappointed in the decision,” the Utah county commissioner says

Former County Clerk and current County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner says many people don’t have stamps lying around and she worries this change could further disenfranchise vulnerable populations.

“As a former county clerk. I’m disappointed in the decision,” she said.

“The folks that traditionally utilize the return postage are elderly population, those with disabilities and people that are in more rural areas. Really, the people who it’s really hard for them to get out and about, which is why they’re utilizing that service in the first place.”

Davidson also argues it saves taxpayers money. But Powers Gardner pushed back on his assertion that he was making the decision for financial reasons.

“It’s not a budget thing. Remember, we gave the county clerk the budget to do this. This is a policy decision, and this is him purposely trying to make it so that people don’t mail their ballot in because he doesn’t prefer vote-by-mail.”

“So I think that’s important to keep in mind is that we have a decision being made by an administrative position that is politically motivated,” she added.

Davidson denied that was his motivation. However, he did admit that he does not prefer voting-by-mail.

“I like the process that it’s mailed out to people. I prefer that people come in and show their ID and vote in person,” he said.

State law does allow county clerks to make this decision

Utah county isn’t the only county that doesn’t pay for return postage.

Numbers from the County Clerks Association of Utah show about half of the counties in Utah don’t pay for return postage.

“So we’re not the only county,” Davidson said. “So, if I’m disenfranchising, there’s other counties disenfranchising. But the statute says I don’t have to pay for it.”

Many of the counties don’t pay for it because they either have enough drop boxes close and the cost doesn’t warrant it.

Since Utah county has started vote by mail, Utah county always has. Powers Gardner is worried about the change.

She wants to remind voters that the USPS will still deliver your ballot without a stamp. They will still charge the county.

“Most important is that your ballot will still make it back to us and we’ll pay that postage. Don’t let this stop you from casting your vote,” she said.

“Hopefully this doesn’t prevent anyone from returning their ballot. I’m afraid that it might, but it doesn’t have to.”