On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Vandals shatter windows around Magna school, neighborhood

May 10, 2024, 6:21 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

MAGNA — Neighbors in Magna are wondering why vandals are targeting their neighborhood. There’s been a couple of incidents in the past week, including tens of thousands of dollars of damage to the junior high.

Police are now investigating the different incidents to see if they’re connected.

As kids played in yards, laughing and screaming Thursday evening, an ice cream truck drove down Centennial Road in Magna with its cheerful music floating through the air.

Drivers made their way down the street, arriving home from work. Families went out for an evening stroll, and a jogger ran down the sidewalk.

For an active neighborhood, Richard Nolasco isn’t used to the kind of “terrible” action they’ve been seeing lately.

“We’re trying to figure out as a community, like, if anyone saw anything,” he said, of the vandalism that neighbors have been experiencing.

The first incident came after the Granite School District said Unified Police Department officers discovered broken windows all over inside and outside Matheson Junior High Saturday morning. They believe people broke into the school Friday night, wreaking havoc.

“That included breaking out windows, windowpanes, door windowpanes, glass cases,” explained district spokesperson Andrea Stringham. “They broke into the fire extinguishers, set those off within the school, also broke out AEDs and ruined those.”

Stringham said they have to replace 140 pieces of glass, with the damage totaling at least $50,000.

Vending machine windows were among the 140 pieces of glass broken by vandals. (Granite School District)

It left 30 staff members scrambling to clean up all weekend and make the school safe for students to arrive Monday morning.

Stringham said police identified and took four juveniles who were former Matheson students into custody for the crime, before releasing them back to their parents.

“It’s a really heartbreaking, devastating situation that former students would do this to a school,” she said.

Several doors are covered up with plywood at Matheson Junior High. (KSL TV)

Then, just a few days later on Wednesday, Nolasco explained that his family discovered the passenger window of their car smashed out, with glass scattered all over the street and inside the car.

He wasn’t the only one to awake to the damage.

“There was multiple neighbors that got multiple cars damaged,” he said.

KSL TV spoke to several people, all who live on a few different streets in the area of Matheson Junior High, who said they found their windows shattered Wednesday morning. One woman sent pictures, saying all three vehicles in her driveway had their back windows blown out.

One of the several vehicles hit by vandals near Matheson Junior High. (Karina Favela)

Another neighbor said the driver’s side window of his work truck was destroyed, and he had to make a homemade plastic temporary window until he could replace it by himself. A few other people confirmed they, too, experienced vandalism.

“You know, even themselves, they were wondering why, you know, what happened or if we were targeted in a way,” Nolasco expressed.

As police investigated a second time, he and most of the other neighbors said they’re paying out of pocket to replace the windows. Nolasco shelled out $300.

“We were actually saving that money for something else,” he said. “So we had to use it for just something that we really didn’t need to.”

An expensive inconvenience, as everyone wondered why this happened and what all the action was for.

“I’m pretty sure everyone’s day that day, was not a good day,” Nolasco said.

UPD said they are investigating if the vandalism at the school and the vandalism across the neighborhood are related. They’re urging anyone who lives around Matheson Junior High to check their surveillance, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Anyone with information on the vandalism should call 801-840-4000.

The driver-side window of a truck is shattered, and the owner says he’ll have to replace it with his own money. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Aerial video of the snowpack on Friday, January 18, 2019. (Chopper 5)...

Eliza Pace

Two skiers caught in avalanche located, bodies recovered

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Recovery efforts for two skiers who were killed when they were caught in an avalanche, resumed Friday morning. Both of the skiers have been found as of 9:15 a.m. and their bodies recovered. UPDATE: Bodies have been found and recovered. Salt Lake County Sheriff says they will now turn victims over […]

6 minutes ago

School's are implementing AI to help with school safety. Hunter High School requires students walk ...

Shelby Lofton

KSL Investigates: Utah schools put AI safety technology to the test

From the Capitol to the classroom, Utahns see a need for enhanced school security. AI might be the solution.

12 hours ago

Sundance Film Festival opens up the chance for audience members to vote on their favorite film (Cou...

Carlysle Price

Sundance Film Festival announces film voting open for Local Lens program

Sundance Film Festival has announced it's Local Lens program will be returning this summer. This year, for the first time ever, audience members get to vote for which movies they want to see.

14 hours ago

Security footage of the 18-year-old allegedly yelling racial profanities from a car while passing t...

Lindsay Aerts

‘His intent was to be funny’ Idaho prosecutor says in decision not to charge in U of U Women’s Basketball case

The Coeur D'Alene City Deputy Attorney said the 18-year-old accused of yelling racial slurs at the University of Utah Women's basketball team never meant any physical harm over his comments.

14 hours ago

tooele county sheriff's office...

Carlysle Price

Two hospitalized in ATV accident at North Willow Canyon

Two people were hospitalized after an ATV accident at North Willow Canyon Wednesday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

15 hours ago

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Cannon leaves the KSL Broadcast House in Salt Lake City on Feb. 6, 2018. Can...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Former Utah Rep. Chris Cannon dies at age 73

Former Rep. Chriss Cannon, R-Utah, died Wednesday at age 73, Cannon served in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2009.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Vandals shatter windows around Magna school, neighborhood