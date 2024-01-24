On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘State of Tobacco Control’ report shows Utah has lowest adult smoking rate in the country

Jan 24, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 1:37 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, the American Lung Association released its annual report looking at tobacco use.

The “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal government policies as well as steps being taken to minimize tobacco usage.

In the 2024 report, Utah saw a variety of grades on their report card that ranged from A to F.

Nick Torres, advocacy director with the American Lung Association, said Utah is going strong in certain areas.

“Utah is the state with the lowest adult smoking rate in the country, so that’s something we should continue to celebrate,” Torres said.

There is still much room for improvement.

According to the American Lung Association in Utah, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Utah and across the country.

Each year, 1,340 Utahns are dying from tobacco use.

“Menthol is also tied to lower successful rates of quitting and higher rates of addiction,” Torres said.

The “State of Tobacco Control” report grades in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives.

In the 2024 report, Utah made the grade with an “A” in Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs.

The state made a “B” in Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws.

Utah took home a “C” in Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco.

Finally, the state rounded out with two “F’s” in the Level of State Tobacco Taxes and Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products.

The state’s goals to bring up those lower grades include: upping the cigarette tax across all tobacco products and eliminating the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

“By raising Utah’s tobacco tax by a dollar, it would put it among the top 15 or so states in the country again. Right now, we’re falling, I think, somewhere around the middle of the pack. We’re below average, and so a dollar would put us back up to among the leaders,” Torres said.

To help stop the sale of flavored tobacco products, The American Lung Association is calling on the federal government.

“We know that these policies have to be a partnership between the federal government, state governments, even local governments. The federal government does play an enormous role in eliminating the sale of flavored products,” Torres said.

The American Lung Association in Utah said menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars draw kids in to start smoking and make it harder for people to quit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake County Sheriff building...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake County deputy charged with sexually abusing co-worker

A Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy is facing a criminal charge in a workplace sexual harassment investigation.

22 minutes ago

DURHAM, NC - MAY 10: Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Du...

Eliza Pace

Transgender bathroom bill revised: passes in Senate committee hearing

A bill involving transgender bathroom use has passed in the Senate Committee Hearing following significant changes.

37 minutes ago

Police in front of the home where the fatal shooting happened....

Eliza Pace

One dead in police shooting in Bluffdale

One person was killed in a police shooting in Bluffdale on Wednesday morning. 

1 hour ago

Conversation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assista...

Mark Jones

DWR seeking information about 2 mule deer illegally killed in Cache County

Conversation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assistance after two mule deer were killed illegally and left to waste earlier this month in Cache County.

2 hours ago

COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 24: A general view of the NHL logo prior to the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Ski...

Josh Ellis

NHL to Utah? Ryan Smith asks NHL to begin expansion process for Utah franchise

The Smith Entertainment Group -- parent company of the Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals that's led by Ryan Smith -- has formally asked the National Hockey League to begin the expansion process with the goal of bringing a franchise to the Beehive State.

5 hours ago

home for sale...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How a little-known insurance report can save homebuyers thousands

You've heard the phrase, “If these walls could talk.” Boy, wouldn't it be nice if it was that easy when you're buying a home that its walls could tell you what they’ve been through?

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘State of Tobacco Control’ report shows Utah has lowest adult smoking rate in the country