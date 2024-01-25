Students explore science and tech at STEM Day on the Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of Utah’s top tech partners shared the spotlight with dozens of students at the Capitol Tuesday for STEM Day on the Hill.

The annual event during the legislative session is an opportunity for students with an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math to explore careers in those fields.

The Mech Knights Robotics Team from the Freedom Prep Academy showed off their creation, a robot named Dragon.

“One thing you’ll notice about it is the wheels. They look different than your standard wheels. What this allows us to do is actually go sideways,” a Mecha Knights Robotics team member explained.

Tami Goetz, Director of the Utah STEM Action Center, said STEM Day on the Hill highlights everything from engineering to computer science, programming, medical, and health-related sciences.

“A chance to let them see the opportunities and the doors that STEM education opportunities could open for them,” Goetz said.

Goetz said many of the fastest-growing jobs in the next 10-15 years are going to require some kind of STEM knowledge and ability.

For the Mecha Knights Robotics Team, pursuing a STEM field post-graduation is already on the horizon.

“It’s a lot more than robots. We’re learning so much, and part of this is to show other people what we’re doing and maybe set up more teams,” a team member said.

For students, it gives them a head start in asking all the right questions.

“What do I need to know? How do I get there? I want to go do that. What do I need to do in school?” Goetz explained.