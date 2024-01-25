Layton adds new narcotic-sniffing dog to police force

On the Site:
BY LARRY D. CURTIS


LAYTON — A new German-speaking recruit has emerged from training to join the Layton City Police Department.

Greta, a 2-year-old Deutch Drahthaar pointer will aid Layton police with narcotics detection and partners with Officer Derek Whitton.

“Greta is from Germany, and all her commands are given in German,” Layton police said of its new K-9 recruit.

The breed was developed in Germany at the start of the 20th Century and are known as energetic, intelligent dogs that can track, retrieve, retrieve and point.

