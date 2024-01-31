Casey Scott surprises some Utahns with free gas cards
Jan 31, 2024, 2:17 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott, who turned 50 on Tuesday, was out surprising some lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!
A man who was allegedly performing dental work in the basement of a Taylorsville home has been criminally charged.
9 minutes ago
TOOELE — The man who died Monday while rescuing a woman who fell through ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir was a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and his final act was pushing the woman out of the water. He was identified Wednesday as Emaloni Lutui, 20, of Taylorsville, Utah. “We are heartbroken […]
42 minutes ago
We’re all looking for ways to stretch our finances through discounts and deals but for those who are a little older and on a fixed income, the need is that much greater. There is a lesser-known state program to help seniors out to the tune of hundreds of dollars.
3 hours ago
To get to know siblings, Desiree, Alex, and Elias, the group visited The Escape Date in Pleasant Grove, and took on the adventure of a candy themed room, and its mission to uncover a secret family recipe.
3 hours ago
Authorities say they found a body while searching for a missing teenager in American Fork Canyon Wednesday morning.
4 hours ago
A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill requiring children to be potty-trained before starting kindergarten.
5 hours ago
