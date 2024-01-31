Man who died saving woman from icy reservoir was a Salt Lake County deputy

TOOELE — The man who died Monday while rescuing a woman who fell through ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir was a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and his final act was pushing the woman out of the water.

He was identified Wednesday as Emaloni Lutui, 20, of Taylorsville, Utah.

“We are heartbroken with the loss of deputy Lutui. He displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness in the face of immediate danger,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera said. “His unwavering commitment to the well-being of others is a true testament of his character. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

The sheriff’s office said he bravely sacrificed his life to save the woman.

Cpl. Colbey Bently said the woman who fell in made the call for emergency help.

“They knew each other,” Bently said. “They were here walking around the area, almost on a little hike.”

Bently said they were just a couple of feet from the bank when they went in and both fell in together.

“There was some sort of conversation between the two where they had decided to try and shed their coats and shoes to try and alleviate some weight from dragging them under … Mr. Lutui was able to save the life of that female,” he said.

“As his last gesture he was able to get her out. Had it not been for him, we probably would have had two fatalities here … He was able to grab ahold of her legs and he was able to push her up and out onto the ice and onto the bank, it was shortly after that the Mr. Lutui passed away,” Bently said.

“Truely a last heroic effort, a sacrifice that, whether he realized or not that he wasn’t going to make it, he made sure that she made it. It’s pretty inspiring.”

His body was recovered that night at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Lutui graduated from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Academy on Jan. 11.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to a hospital and treated for exposure. She has not been identified.

Police said the area where the man fell into the water was close to a steep bank. Authorities urged people to say off the ice.