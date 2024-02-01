Truck and train collision closes Main Street in Lehi

LEHI — A train and truck collision has closed portions of Main Street in Lehi Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 8:40 p.m. that the street would be closed “for some time.”

Lehi police asked people to avoid the area.

Jeanteil Livingston with Lehi Police Department said traffic was backed up at the time of the collision and when the crossing signals activated, signaling an approaching train, the semi tried to back up before it was clipped by the train. There were no injuries reported.

One person was in the semi and two people were in the freight train that is now being inspected for safety. The train did not derail.

Along with the closure of Main Street where the tracks cross between 500 West and 300 West, train crossings at 500 West and 900 North are also closed. Roads that intersect train rails at Center Street, 200 South and 1500 North remain open.