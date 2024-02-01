On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Hope Squads hold training for mental health advocacy, suicide prevention efforts in Utah schools

Feb 1, 2024, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON — Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, hosted a training on Thursday for students to help reduce youth suicide.

What is in a name? It is more than a string of letters from the alphabet.

When someone hears their name, there is that moment of recognition. Addressing someone by name is a sign that person is seen.

Dr. Greg Hudnall, executive director of Hope4Utah and founder of Hope Squad, knows the importance of people knowing others’ names.

“We know the number one reason young people take their lives is they feel all alone. They feel like they’re invisible… in fact, the new age 10 replaces the old age 16 because of what your people are being given through social media and what they’re being exposed to,” Hudnall said.

Over the last year since KSL caught up with Hudnall, he has been traveling the nation sharing Hope Squad’s mission while also coming back to home base in Utah.

On Thursday, he helped welcome in 17 high schools’ Hope Squads from across the area.

“I really believe it’s retraining young people on how to be friends,” Hudnall said.

Now in its 19th year, Hudnall said thanks to Hope Squad members, over 10,000 students have been referred to for help while over 2,500 have been hospitalized just because someone was looking out for them.

Knowing a name and being a friend is something Alison Layton, a Hope Squad National Council Member, said speaks volumes.

“You’re able to then connect with them. They know you know them, and they know you,” she said.

Suicide prevention resources 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well. 

Additional resources 

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app  or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888) 
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app 
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app. 
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. 
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options. 

Other community-based resources 

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

FILE — Gunnison Valley High School (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Gunnison teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with teen

A substitute teacher was arrested in Gunnison after police say she engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with a 17-year-old boy whom she originally met while in his classroom.

17 hours ago

Utah's North Cache Middle School worked together to put together and hang a 60,000-piece puzzled ca...

Mike Anderson

Utah middle school uses 60,000-piece puzzle to help fit together

A 60,000-piece puzzle project started with science teacher Maria Trowbridge, but administrators said it brought the entire school together and now, they are enjoying the satisfaction of the monthlong project.

20 hours ago

FILE - Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters speaks during a special state Boa...

Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Oklahoma asks teachers to return up to $50,000 in bonuses the state says were paid in error

With four young children and a fifth on the way, Kristina Stadelman was ecstatic after qualifying for a $50,000 bonus for taking a hard-to-fill job as a special education teacher in Oklahoma. She used the money to finish home improvements and buy a new car for her growing family.

2 days ago

A new bill introduced in the legislature would increase fines for speeding in school crossings from...

Daniel Woodruff

Lawmaker proposes bigger fines for speeding in Utah school zones

A Utah lawmaker is proposing substantially higher fines for speeding in a school zone.

6 days ago

two flags in front of the Utah Capitol...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Utah Senate passes diversity, equity and inclusion bill; Democrats voice strong opposition

The Senate sponsor of a diversity, equity and inclusion bill says the measure will augment academic freedom on college campuses and foster equality of opportunity.

7 days ago

Utah Senators voting on the revised bill on Jan. 25....

Lindsay Aerts

Transgender bathroom access reversed in second major bill change by Utah Senate

For the second day in a row, a major change was made to a bill dealing with transgender bathroom access and privacy spaces.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Hope Squads hold training for mental health advocacy, suicide prevention efforts in Utah schools