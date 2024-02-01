Police investigate crash where man was hit and killed on Old Dixie Highway 91

ST. GEORGE — A man was killed after he was hit by a car on Old Dixie Highway 91.

According to Sgt. Lucas Alfred with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a crash where a car rolled multiple times was reported after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies reported that a Toyota 4Runner rolled near mile marker 2 and Bulldog Pass Road.

Alfred said while they were responding to the area, a second crash occurred. The driver of the Toyota 4Runner was “acting out of sorts,” and for some reason went into the roadway and kneeled down.

A second car heading southbound on Old Highway 91 hit him and the man died.

The second car contained two occupants, a male driver, and a female passenger.

The driver called the police explaining he’d hit something and he didn’t know what it was.

Alfred said there was very low lighting in the area and that the second driver has been cooperating with police.

Multiple agencies came to investigate the scene of the crash and Alfred said the investigation is ongoing.