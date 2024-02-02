Monopoly releases a Park City themed game board

PARK CITY — You can now own property in Park City for only $39.99… in Monopoly.

On Tuesday, Top Trumps USA and Hasbro released an official Monopoly game board featuring landmarks and destinations in Park City.

“MONOPOLY: Park City Edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares (from ‘Boardwalk’ to ‘Park Place’) with representations of Park City’s beloved historic landmarks, treasured natural destinations, summer and wintertime favorites and time-honored businesses,” the press release stated.

The game also comes with customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to fit with the mountain city.

“We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of the area and incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Park City residents and visitors,” said

Aaron Green, a representative at Top Trumps USA.

The board is available on Amazon, CVS, the TopTrumps website, and other local retailers for $39.99