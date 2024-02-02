On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band the MC5, dead at 75

Feb 2, 2024, 4:28 PM

FILE - Wayne Kramer performs at the after party for the CBGB West Coast Premiere Powered by Ciroc a...

FILE - Wayne Kramer performs at the after party for the CBGB West Coast Premiere Powered by Ciroc at Hemingway's Lounge, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kramer, the co-founder of the protopunk Detroit band the MC5 that thrashed out such hardcore anthems as “Kick Out the Jams” and influenced everyone from the Clash to Rage Against the Machine, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, according to Jason Heath, a close friend and executive director of Kramer's charity, Jail Guitar Doors. Heath said the cause of death was pancreatic cancer. He was 75.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Ciroc/AP, File)

(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for Ciroc/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Wayne Kramer, the co-founder of the protopunk Detroit band the MC5 that thrashed out such hardcore anthems as “Kick Out the Jams” and influenced everyone from the Clash to Rage Against the Machine, has died at age 75.

Kramer died Friday at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, according to Jason Heath, a close friend and executive director of Kramer’s nonprofit Jail Guitar Doors. Heath said the cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

From the late 1960s to early 1970s, no band was closer to the revolutionary spirit of the time than the MC5, which featured Kramer and Fred “Sonic” Smith on guitars, Rob Tyner on vocals, Michael Davis on bass and Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson on drums. Managed for a time by White Panther co-founder John Sinclair, they were known for their raw, uncompromising music, which they envisioned as the soundtrack for the uprising to come.

The band had little commercial success and its core lineup did not last beyond the early 1970s, but its legacy endured, both for its sound and for its fusing of music to political action. Smith, who had a long history of legal battles and substance abuse, would tell his story in the 2018 memoir “The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

The Monopoly: Park City Edition game....

Michael Houck

Monopoly releases a Park City themed game board

You can now own property in Park City for only $39.99... in Monopoly.

1 hour ago

Pictured: Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy -- (Photo by: Michael Greenberg/NBC)...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Sam Waterston to leave ‘Law & Order’ later this month after 400 episodes

Sam Waterston, who has played the spiky, no-nonsense district attorney on “Law & Order” since the mid-1990s, is stepping down.

2 hours ago

FILE - Carl Weathers arrives at a special screening for the season three premiere of "The Mandalori...

Associated Press

Actor Carl Weathers, who starred in ‘Rocky’ movies, dead at 76

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76.

16 hours ago

Elmo asked people online how they were doing. He got an earful. (X/@elmo)...

AJ Willingham, CNN

Elmo asked people online how they were doing. He got an earful

When Elmo posted a kind-hearted check-in this week on X, he may have assumed he’d be shielded by these social mores. But he comes from “Sesame Street,” which is no place for lies.

1 day ago

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok h...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and others may vanish from TikTok as licensing dispute boils over

Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired.

2 days ago

FILE - Minnie and Mickey Mouse perform for guests during a musical show in the Magic Kingdom at Wal...

Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Federal judge dismisses Disney’s free speech lawsuit against DeSantis

A US judge has dismissed Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his political allies, including the board he appointed to oversee Disney’s property in Florida.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band the MC5, dead at 75