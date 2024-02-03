On the Site:
New Primary Children's Hospital days away from opening in Lehi

Feb 2, 2024

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


LEHI — Access to critical care for children in Utah County will now get a little bit easier as Intermountain Health officially unveiled the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi.

On Friday, hundreds of people, many of them donors, gathered at the 38-acre campus for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those invited were also allowed to take a tour of a certain floor in the hospital.

“The dream of a second campus for Primary Children’s Hospital began with the desire to meet the health care needs of today, but we have the forethought to grow and expand with the communities that we serve, and the result is this world-class hospital,” said Katy Welkie, CEO of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Gail Miller and other donators cutting the ribbon to the new Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

Gail Miller and other donors cutting the ribbon to the new Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. (KSL TV, Winston Armani)

The children’s hospital is the first of its kind in Utah County. Patients will be able to receive nearly the same pediatric services that are available at the Salt Lake City campus.

The campus in Lehi has an outpatient center, trauma center, and medical office building. The actual hospital itself is five stories tall and has 66 beds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brianna Chavez (@briannachaveztv)


Gail Miller, the co-chair of the Primary Promise Executive Campaign, said she hopes the campus will provide a place of healing for future patients.

“I think I get emotional because I feel the spirit of what this is, what it means, not only to the children but to the Intermountain West, and it just makes my heart tender,” Miller said.

One of the rooms in the hospital. (KSL TV, Winston Armani) One of the rooms in the hospital. (KSL TV, Winston Armani) One of the rooms in the hospital. (KSL TV, Winston Armani) One of the rooms in the hospital. (KSL TV, Winston Armani)

Miller described the new campus as a “happy place.”

“It’s beautiful, it’s bright, the colors are so vivid that walking in there, you can’t help but feel the spirit of healing,” she said.

Miller and other hospital officials said they are grateful for all the donors that made this new campus possible.

The Miller Family campus is located at 2250 N. Miller Campus Drive. The campus will officially open to patients on Feb. 12. For more information about the hospital, click here.

