Five people, including UHP trooper, sent to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Juab County

NEPHI — A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Juab County sent five people to the hospital, including a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

According to a news release from the Department of Public Safety, a UHP trooper was sitting in his vehicle on the side of Interstate 15 working on a crash. The driver of a passenger vehicle, which was traveling northbound, lost control and collided into the back of the UHP vehicle. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the area of milepost 215.

The release also states the four people in the passenger vehicle were transported to an area hospital in various conditions. The driver and the front passenger were transported in critical condition.

The UHP trooper was examined at the hospital and was later released.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. It is getting assistance from the Utah County’s Major Crash Investigation Team for re-construction of the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed for a time Saturday, but have since reopened.

No other information about the crash was provided.