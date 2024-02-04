On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs a new deal with Spotify for up to a reported $250 million

Feb 4, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:19 pm

FILE - Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with Joe Rogan, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. T...

FILE - Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with Joe Rogan, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts. (Dylan Buell, Getty Images)

(Dylan Buell, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, whose enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Spotify announced the renewed partnership in a post on the company’s corporate blog Friday. Under a prior multimillion-dollar deal, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” had been a Spotify exclusive since 2020.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the new deal on Friday, estimated that the new contract was worth as much as $250 million over its multiyear term. It cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. The pact involves an upfront minimum guarantee, in addition to a revenue sharing agreement based on ad sales, the newspaper reported.

In an email to The Associated Press on Saturday, Spotify declined to comment on the deal’s financial details, including the estimated value.

Over the years, Rogan has developed a huge audience who listen to his long, wide-ranging interviews with a variety of guests, including comedians, athletes, scientists and conspiracy theorists.

“There’s no script of what we’re going to talk about, and it all just sort of happens in real time,” said Rogan on Spotify’s blog post. “It’s just an actual organic conversation with people enjoying themselves, which is something we all can relate to, and something we all love to do. These conversations have changed the way I think about life immeasurably and continue to do so.”

The show is consistently Spotify’s most popular podcast but also a frequent cause of controversy for the company. Most notably, Spotify came under huge pressure in 2022 to drop Rogan over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and use of racial slurs, with some musicians, including Neil Young, pulling their music from the platform in protest.

In February 2022, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek denounced the host’s racist language but said, “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Spotify’s shares closed up $3.51, or nearly 2% to $222.47 per share on Friday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss me More," poses in the press ...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

The 2024 Grammy Awards are here with SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét leading the nominations

The 66th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

2 hours ago

Students pass by a sign for a unisex bathroom next to the men's and women's restroomS at the Univer...

Nicole Goodkind, CNN

Why this year’s Super Bowl is all about the bathrooms

 (CNN) — In eight days, 65,000 football fans (some hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift) will descend upon Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to attend the most-viewed American sporting event of the year. Between the hot dogs, the beers and probably during Usher’s greatest hits, the Super Bowl spectators will likely visit one […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Wayne Kramer performs at the after party for the CBGB West Coast Premiere Powered by Ciroc a...

Associated Press

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band the MC5, dead at 75

Wayne Kramer, the co-founder of the protopunk Detroit band the MC5 that thrashed out such hardcore anthems as “Kick Out the Jams” has died.

2 days ago

The Monopoly: Park City Edition game....

Michael Houck

Monopoly releases Park City-themed game board

You can now own property in Park City for only $39.99... in Monopoly.

2 days ago

Pictured: Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy -- (Photo by: Michael Greenberg/NBC)...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Sam Waterston to leave ‘Law & Order’ later this month after 400 episodes

Sam Waterston, who has played the spiky, no-nonsense district attorney on “Law & Order” since the mid-1990s, is stepping down.

2 days ago

FILE - Carl Weathers arrives at a special screening for the season three premiere of "The Mandalori...

Associated Press

Actor Carl Weathers, who starred in ‘Rocky’ movies, dead at 76

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs a new deal with Spotify for up to a reported $250 million