Taylor Swift announces surprise album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ at the Grammys

Feb 4, 2024, 8:20 PM

Taylor Swift announced that that she’ll be releasing a new album in April titled “Tortured Poet...

Taylor Swift announced that that she’ll be releasing a new album in April titled “Tortured Poets Department” during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

(Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift continues to be unstoppable.

As if the momentum behind the “Anti-Hero” singer couldn’t get any bigger, Swift announced that she’ll be releasing a new album in April titled “Tortured Poets Department” while accepting her 13th Grammy award on Sunday.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” Swift said in between giggles, before sharing the aforementioned title of her next studio album, which will be her 11th.

Minutes after her acceptance speech – for best pop vocal album for her hit 2022 album “Midnights” – and huge surprise announcement, the ever-prolific Swift posted a photo of the new album cover on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “All’s fair in love and poetry…”

Her tenth album “Midnights” debuted to massive success in October 2022 when Swift claimed all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time with tracks from the album, according to the music charting website at the time.

Swift scored a total of six Grammy nominations this year, including album of the year, song of the year, record of the year, pop solo performance and pop duo/group performance.

The win and new album announcement comes as Swift has arguably the most prolific period of her career to date.

Following the success of “Midnights,” Swift embarked on her record-breaking “Eras Tour” and reinvigorated the movie theater industry with the October release of her “Eras Tour” concert film.

Swift is set to resume the international leg of her tour on February 7, when she begins a four-day run in Tokyo.

