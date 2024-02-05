On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Man with Alzheimer’s disease attacks family members with pocket knife

Feb 5, 2024, 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:31 am

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


TREMONTON  — Two people are recovering after a family member with Alzheimer’s disease became confused and attacked them.

The incident occurred while the family was traveling on westbound Interstate 84 near mile marker 43, west of Tremonton.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said a family was traveling through Utah from out of state when one of the family members with Alzheimer’s became confused.

The man with Alzheimer’s did not recognize anyone in the vehicle and became agitated, injuring others in the vehicle with a pocket knife.

Roden said two family members had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital and the assailant is being taken in to be evaluated.

