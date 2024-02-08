Davis County principal calls on parents to track down cyberbully on TikTok

NORTH SALT LAKE — An elementary principal in the Davis School District is asking all parents of sixth grade students to help track down and stop a cyber bully.

The bully, or bullies, has created TikTok accounts that appear to be linked to Foxboro Elementary in North Salt Lake. It began Monday when TikTok accounts started circulating around the school targeting certain kids. The principal first met with the sixth graders and then sent out the email.

“It said ‘the ugliest and most ‘pick me’ person in the school.’ Then it showed a picture of me,” one student who was targeted said.

She and her mom were not shown on camera for fear of retaliation, but said they want these TikTok accounts shut down.

“I called law enforcement that night,” her mother said.

The principal at Foxboro also wants them shut down, and sent an email to every parent of a sixth grader at the school.

“I desperately need your assistance in talking to your child about something of immediate importance,” his email read. “This morning we were made aware of seven created pages with hurtful messages and pics of our own kids and teachers. This is not OK by any means, and we are investigating.”

The email specified that the accounts had been created from “outside the school district and not during school hours.”

Still, he knows his students are seeing the messages and are reporting them as they are targeted. The student and her mother that talked to KSL TV appreciated his email and urgent call to action.

“The principal came to our class and said this is unacceptable,” the victim said.

The principal then pulled the student aside to make sure she was OK.

“When I saw it I was like crying to my teacher,” the girl told the principal.

Her mother is devastated.

“Words can’t explain. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

One victim’s mother reached out to TikTok to have the accounts taken down. As of late Wednesday, the accounts are still active.