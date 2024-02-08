Rain, melting snow floods road in Lindon

LINDON —Workers shut down a section of 2000 West for hours Wednesday after rain and snow produced runoff that covered the area in over a foot of water.

According to Lindon City officials, crews noticed the problem starting at around 1:30 p.m. and quickly closed the road between 2000 West and 200 South.

The area is a known place for runoff from Pleasant Grove, Lindon, North Orem and Interstate 15, but one worker told KSL TV it was only his third time in 28 years that he had seen the road actually close due to the issue.

The official noted Lindon had seen more than six-tenths of an inch of water over the past 24 hours.

Numerous drivers seemed confused as they were directed around the closure Wednesday evening. Many were apparently trying to reach an indoor soccer facility next to the closed road.

“Now that you have the rain, now you see some places flooded like we have this channel right behind you guys,” driver Ernesto Guevara said. “They closed it because they were working on the flooding so I had to go around and I was having, like, a hard time coming into here.”