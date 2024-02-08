On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Rain, melting snow floods road in Lindon

Feb 7, 2024, 10:43 PM | Updated: 11:09 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

LINDON —Workers shut down a section of 2000 West for hours Wednesday after rain and snow produced runoff that covered the area in over a foot of water.

According to Lindon City officials, crews noticed the problem starting at around 1:30 p.m. and quickly closed the road between 2000 West and 200 South.

The area is a known place for runoff from Pleasant Grove, Lindon, North Orem and Interstate 15, but one worker told KSL TV it was only his third time in 28 years that he had seen the road actually close due to the issue.

The official noted Lindon had seen more than six-tenths of an inch of water over the past 24 hours.

Numerous drivers seemed confused as they were directed around the closure Wednesday evening. Many were apparently trying to reach an indoor soccer facility next to the closed road.

“Now that you have the rain, now you see some places flooded like we have this channel right behind you guys,” driver Ernesto Guevara said. “They closed it because they were working on the flooding so I had to go around and I was having, like, a hard time coming into here.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Little Cottonwood Canyon as a wet mix of rain and snow hits the mountains....

Alex Cabrero

Utah Avalanche Center issues high danger warning for the backcountry

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a high-danger warning for mountain ranges across the state.

6 hours ago

A UDOT snowplow works in Little Cottonwood Canyon near a road closure gate. (@UDOTcottonwoods, X)...

Josh Ellis

UPDATE: Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened after avalanche mitigation completed

UDOT will close Little Cottonwood Canyon at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for avalanche control work.

13 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Family thanks Sanpete deputy for finding missing elderly woman in January snowstorm

A family is thanking a sheriff’s deputy for saving a life after an 84-year-old woman went for a late-night drive in early January and got lost and stuck during a winter storm.

1 day ago

Man on a snowmobile rides towards the camera. There is an avalanche danger sign in the background....

Alexander Campbell

Avalanche warning issued for the Abajo Mountains

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for southern areas of the state on Tuesday.

1 day ago

A person attempts to clear away debris from a mudslide as a powerful long-duration atmospheric rive...

John Antczak, Christopher Weber and Julie Watson

Less rain forecast but historic Southern California storm still threatens flooding and landslides

Rainfall from one of the wettest storms in Southern California history is easing off but forecasters say floods are still possible.

2 days ago

The idea of adding a Category 6 hurricane to the scale is nothing new: It’s been discussed for ye...

Taylor Ward, CNN

Should there be a Category 6 for hurricanes? These climate scientists say yes

As temperatures rise and the world’s oceans store more potential fuel for storms, a new study proposes adapting the scale that measures the intensity of hurricanes to account for stronger storms.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Rain, melting snow floods road in Lindon