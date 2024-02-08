Volunteers needed for Usana Kids Eat Program

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers are needed to help feed Utah students as a part of Usana’s Kids Eat Program.

In Utah, one in ten children faces hunger. For many, the only meal they receive is at school.

An army of volunteers meets every week to make sure kids have some food for the weekend when school is closed.

“We were looking for a way to help our kids do service,” Natalie Stoddard said. She and her family volunteer for Usana’s Kids Eat program. “By sponsoring a school, we come once a month. We come and pack bags for kids.”

They help fill 1,300 backpacks for kids who might not have access to food over the weekend.

“It’s something that we schedule just like we schedule sports practices and music lessons,” Stoddard said.

Since 2019, Usana has provided 1.6 million meals to students in 84 schools.

Usana pays for all of the logistics, but it relies heavily on sponsors.

“We’re trying to bring food to 50,000 plus kids along the Wasatch Front who have challenges and we want to make sure they’re being well-taken care of,” said Dan Macuga, chief communications marketing officer, Usana Health Sciences.

Anyone can donate or volunteer.

“I love that my kids can be involved in it. It’s not just our words or our money but it’s actually the actions of our kids,” Stoddard said.

A simple act that fills her heart.

“I’ve seen kids walk away with a backpack knowing where that backpack is going. It’s brought a lot of joy,” Stoddard explained.

You can sign up with co-workers, or a church group for a time that fits your schedule.

Click here for more information.