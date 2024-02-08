On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Volunteers needed for Usana Kids Eat Program

Feb 8, 2024, 3:06 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Volunteers are needed to help feed Utah students as a part of Usana’s Kids Eat Program.

In Utah, one in ten children faces hunger. For many, the only meal they receive is at school.

An army of volunteers meets every week to make sure kids have some food for the weekend when school is closed.

“We were looking for a way to help our kids do service,” Natalie Stoddard said. She and her family volunteer for Usana’s Kids Eat program. “By sponsoring a school, we come once a month. We come and pack bags for kids.”

They help fill 1,300 backpacks for kids who might not have access to food over the weekend.

Natalie Stoddard

Natalie Stoddard makes volunteering a regular part of her family’s routine. (KSL TV)

“It’s something that we schedule just like we schedule sports practices and music lessons,” Stoddard said.

Since 2019, Usana has provided 1.6 million meals to students in 84 schools.

Usana pays for all of the logistics, but it relies heavily on sponsors.

“We’re trying to bring food to 50,000 plus kids along the Wasatch Front who have challenges and we want to make sure they’re being well-taken care of,” said Dan Macuga, chief communications marketing officer, Usana Health Sciences.

Anyone can donate or volunteer.

“I love that my kids can be involved in it. It’s not just our words or our money but it’s actually the actions of our kids,” Stoddard said.

A simple act that fills her heart.

“I’ve seen kids walk away with a backpack knowing where that backpack is going. It’s brought a lot of joy,” Stoddard explained.

You can sign up with co-workers, or a church group for a time that fits your schedule.

Click here for more information.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Kids building igloo...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Utah snowpack is now in great shape

What a difference a month can make. Data revealed that statewide, the Utah snowpack has grown to over 100%. In some regions, it has reached over 120%. 

27 minutes ago

A photo of the new Utah state flag proposal unveiled Monday. The new design includes a five-pointed...

Daniel Woodruff

Bill getting rid of new Utah state flag fails to advance

A bill that would have gotten rid of the new Utah state flag while reinstating the old one failed to move forward Thursday.

52 minutes ago

two cars damaged by a collision...

Eliza Pace

DPS identifies two residents of Moab killed in Tuesday crash

Two people were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 just south of Moab on Tuesday evening. 

2 hours ago

Vulcan the lion picks a Super Bowl winner. (Mariah Maynes/KSL NewsRadio)...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

African lion at Hogle Zoo makes Super Bowl prediction

Vulcan, a 12-year-old African lion at the Hogle Zoo, gave his Super Bowl prediction today! Who do you think he picked?

3 hours ago

Jackson Green at the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com 

Sandy man faces federal charge accusing him of damaging memorial at National Gallery of Art

A man from Sandy was indicted Tuesday on accusations of damaging a memorial for African American Civil War soldiers at the National Gallery in Washington, D.C.

3 hours ago

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News) Dust lingers after OHVs drove by in West Shores, Calif., on Friday, D...

Saige Miller, KUER

Lakebed dust is a worry in Utah. For California’s Salton Sea, it’s a full-blown problem

Like the Great Salt Lake, there are toxins in the sediment of an exposed lake bed in California.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Volunteers needed for Usana Kids Eat Program