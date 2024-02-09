New Red Cross app can help you and your family in an emergency

SALT LAKE CITY — Need help with common first aid emergencies? There’s an app for that. The new American Red Cross app can help you and your loved ones.

Whether you’re at home or at a grocery store – emergencies can happen unexpectedly.

The American Red Cross has a tool that can put info right in the palm of your hand.

Anyone can access life-saving information on the free American Red Cross app.

“Red Cross app really puts expert advice for common emergencies, like right there at your fingertips,” Michael Smauldon said.

Smauldon is the executive director for Northern Utah Southwest Wyoming chapter American Red Cross.

From cuts, scrapes, and burns to insect bites or choking, emergency help is available even when you don’t have cell service.

You can also find videos, quizzes and step-by-step advice to make sure you’re prepared for any situation.

“Here in Utah, the main dangers that we see are flooding, wildfire, and winter weather,” Smauldon said.

The app can give you a better understanding of the potential impacts on you and your family.

“A wildfire occurs near your area, and officials are telling you you need to get out quick. You and your family are already prepared and this app can help you make that happen,” Smauldon said.

The app also gives you access to online trainings such as CPR, childcare, and water training certification.

It’s available on all smart devices.