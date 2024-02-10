On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

No injuries reported as small aircraft makes emergency landing in Spanish Fork

Feb 10, 2024, 4:57 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Spanish Fork officials say two peopled walked uninjured following the emergency landing of a small ...

Spanish Fork officials say two peopled walked uninjured following the emergency landing of a small aircraft Saturday afternoon onto the front yard of a nearby home. (City of Spanish Fork)

(City of Spanish Fork)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — Officials in Spanish Fork say two people walked away without any injuries Saturday afternoon after a small aircraft made an emergency landing.

According to a news release from the city, the Piper Saratoga experienced engine failure as it was approaching the Spanish Fork Airport around 2:30 p.m.

First responders were dispatched to 500 W. 1000 North where the plane came to a rest in the front yard of a home. The release states both individuals on board were able to get out before emergency personnel arrived.

What caused the engine failure is not known, according to the release. After the engine failure, the pilot attempted to make it back to the airport, but didn’t have the speed or the altitude. In an effort to avoid hitting a power substation, Interstate 15 or nearby buildings, the pilot tried to land in a open field.

(City of Spanish Fork) (City of Spanish Fork) (City of Spanish Fork) (City of Spanish Fork)

According to the release, the plane skidded through the field and came to rest in the front yard of a house across the street.

Officials say damages to the plane are estimated at $350,000. They say the plane is likely a total loss.

This a developing story. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Two transgender teens speak out about the events of the last few weeks. (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah transgender teens, parents ask for understanding after bathroom law, Natalie Cline post

A law about bathroom usage. Accusations of bullying by a Utah State Board of Education member of a student’s gender identity. The last few weeks have been an extremely tough time for those who feel most targeted by the recent events — for them, it rips apart their very existence.

26 minutes ago

The I Love Pets Fun Run was held Saturday in St. George. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

St. George fun run brings out owners and their pets to Tonaquint Nature Center

The I Love Pets Fun Run was held at the Tonaquint Nature Center Saturday morning in St. George.

1 hour ago

The Colorado River is visible flowing through the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Oct. 10, 2022. A Utah ...

Carter Williams

Could Utah get more water from outside the state? Proposed bill opens that option

While Utah's water situation has drastically improved since a severe drought that lingered between 2020 and the start of 2023, state leaders and water experts agreed that better management of resources is needed to ensure there's enough water available as the state grows.

5 hours ago

Medical Helicopter near 100 South 5600 West...

Alexander Campbell

Salt Lake City police identify victim killed in Friday night crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident on the west side of Salt Lake City on Friday night.

20 hours ago

The Granite School Board preparing to vote on resolution condemning Utah State Board of Education m...

Andrew Adams

Granite School District Board approves resolution calling on Natalie Cline to resign

On Friday, the Granite School District Board passed a resolution condemning Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline and calling on her to resign.

21 hours ago

Police vehicles on scene at night....

Alexander Campbell

Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident

A man is in critical condition after being clipped by a vehicle in West Jordan.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

No injuries reported as small aircraft makes emergency landing in Spanish Fork