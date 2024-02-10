No injuries reported as small aircraft makes emergency landing in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK — Officials in Spanish Fork say two people walked away without any injuries Saturday afternoon after a small aircraft made an emergency landing.

According to a news release from the city, the Piper Saratoga experienced engine failure as it was approaching the Spanish Fork Airport around 2:30 p.m.

First responders were dispatched to 500 W. 1000 North where the plane came to a rest in the front yard of a home. The release states both individuals on board were able to get out before emergency personnel arrived.

What caused the engine failure is not known, according to the release. After the engine failure, the pilot attempted to make it back to the airport, but didn’t have the speed or the altitude. In an effort to avoid hitting a power substation, Interstate 15 or nearby buildings, the pilot tried to land in a open field.

According to the release, the plane skidded through the field and came to rest in the front yard of a house across the street.

Officials say damages to the plane are estimated at $350,000. They say the plane is likely a total loss.

This a developing story. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.