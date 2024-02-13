Principal and assistant principal at Edgemont Elementary placed on administrative leave

PROVO — Edgemont Elementary School’s principal and assistant principal were placed on paid administrative leave for unexplained reasons on Tuesday.

The Provo City School District told KSL that principal Harmony Kartchner and assistant principal Desiree Olsen are under “an active investigation.” The school district could comment further about the investigation.

The school district said an interim principal has been appointed at the elementary school and the district is providing support to the school.

The Provo Police Department said there is no criminal investigation on either person.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.