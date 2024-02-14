Herriman High students making Valentine’s Day special for others

HERRIMAN — When it comes to Valentine’s Day, some people love it. And for others, it may not not make the top of the list.

In a day that can stir mixed emotions, some Herriman High School students want to get to the heart of the day with a sweet tradition that is carrying on strong.

Roses are white.

“This year, it was white. It’s elegant,” said senior Autumn Meade.

Violets are blue.

“Makes them feel special,” said senior David Aleksanyan.

On a holiday with mixed reviews, Herriman High boys are continuing the tradition of making sure every girl knows she is special by getting dressed up and hauling around buckets with enough roses to give a flower to every girl who wants one.

“Just get as many people as we can and make everyone feel loved and welcome on this day,” Aleksanyan said.

What started in 2018 has led to this tradition, which involves the guys raising enough money to purchase the flowers.

Aleksanyan is leading the charge in his final year at the school.

He said this year, they raised over $1,500.

“With that, we bought over 1,350 roses,” he said.

Meade was given one of these roses, which, at the end of the day, is more than a flower dressed in white.

“It’s like kindness and appreciation,” she said. “You just walk around and you get to see all of the other girls who get roses and it’s just fun because no one gets left out.”

If you’re single, in a relationship, friendship, or maybe it is just complicated, Valentine’s Day at Herriman High is easy.

“We’re kind of like your little soft cushion to fall on, you know? It’s gonna make the rest of my day pretty great,” Aleksanyan said.

The students handing out flowers also visited a local store and a senior living center to spread the Valentine’s Day cheer and give out more roses.