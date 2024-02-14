On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Herriman High students making Valentine’s Day special for others

Feb 14, 2024, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — When it comes to Valentine’s Day, some people love it. And for others, it may not not make the top of the list.

In a day that can stir mixed emotions, some Herriman High School students want to get to the heart of the day with a sweet tradition that is carrying on strong.

Roses are white.

“This year, it was white. It’s elegant,” said senior Autumn Meade.

Violets are blue.

“Makes them feel special,” said senior David Aleksanyan.

On a holiday with mixed reviews, Herriman High boys are continuing the tradition of making sure every girl knows she is special by getting dressed up and hauling around buckets with enough roses to give a flower to every girl who wants one.

“Just get as many people as we can and make everyone feel loved and welcome on this day,” Aleksanyan said.

What started in 2018 has led to this tradition, which involves the guys raising enough money to purchase the flowers.

Aleksanyan is leading the charge in his final year at the school.

He said this year, they raised over $1,500.

“With that, we bought over 1,350 roses,” he said.

Meade was given one of these roses, which, at the end of the day, is more than a flower dressed in white.

“We’re kind of like your little soft cushion to fall on, you know? It’s gonna make the rest of my day pretty great,” Aleksanyan said.

The students handing out flowers also visited a local store and a senior living center to spread the Valentine’s Day cheer and give out more roses.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah High Patrol trooper Steve (Odie) Myer....

Michael Houck

UHP trooper who fell from overpass during police chase expected to recovery

The UHP trooper who fell off an overpass during a police chase is in stable condition at the hospital but has "a long road to recovery," police say.

2 hours ago

Gavin speaking about his interest in science and technology, and his want for a forever home....

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Gavin loves to tinker with technology and is open about his adoption journey

14-year-old Gavin has a special interest in science and technology and wants to work for the military when he grows up.

3 hours ago

School board member Natalie Cline is the focus of a special school board meeting Wednesday, stemmin...

Tim Vandernack, KSL.com

Natalie Cline braces to defend herself, decries harassment by Utah Board of Education

A Utah school board member has come under fire for a Facebook post she made that critics say took aim at a girls high school basketball player.

4 hours ago

Utah's soon-to-be historical and new state flags fly above the Utah Capitol on Monday. Organizers o...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Organizers expect initiative to overturn Utah flag will fail as they take issue to the courts

Organizers of an initiative that seeks to pause the implementation of a new state flag said Tuesday that they expect the measure will not get enough signatures by a Thursday deadline for reasons they're suing over.

7 hours ago

The state has put a St. George assisted living facility on conditional license status after the rec...

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

St. George assisted living home warned by state after resident dies after being found in freezer

The state has put a St. George assisted living facility on conditional license status after the recent death of a resident who became trapped in the facility's kitchen freezer and later died.

10 hours ago

Hacker behind a keyboard. (FILE)...

Matt Gephardt

Using AI to tackle your debt

We've seen the power of artificial intelligence used to help navigate all sorts of complex problems: Medicine, education, customer service among many others. Well, it doesn’t get much more complex than Americans grappling with debt.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Herriman High students making Valentine’s Day special for others